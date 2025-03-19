Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry Says That He Is Open To Spring Scrimmages Against Other FBS Programs
Times are changing in college football. Not only has the transfer portal and NIL shaken things up, but there have been a number of programs going away from the traditional model of spring football and not holding spring scrimmages. While that is not what every program is doing, it seems like it is becoming more of a trend than it used to and more programs could continue to go in that direction.
What about a different idea? Earlier this week, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said that he was open to playing another team in the spring:
“I would actually like to play the spring game against another team, in the spring,” Sanders said. “That’s what I’m trying to do right now.”
"I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously."
Syracuse head coach Fran Brown said on social media that his team would be willing to come to Boulder to play the Buffaloes:
This has led to more coaches being questioned about the idea of playing another FBS team in the spring and this is what Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry had to say about the idea when asked yesterday:
"Yeah, I think that's a fair way to say it. We would entertain that. Again, I like the traditional model right now, but as things continue to evolve, if it's good for Virginia Tech if it's good for us, then I'd be open to it."
This would be a huge change to how things have been done, but it might not be such a bad idea. Instead of playing FCS or group of five programs in the fall, maybe teams could start doing that in the spring and open up more games for power five opponents to play each other when the season rolls around. There are a lot of different variables to this, but it would be something to see Virginia Tech take on another team in Blacksburg in the spring, especially if it is a program they do not have the opportunity to play often.
Related Links
Virginia Tech Head Coach Megan Duffy Previews WBIT Matchup Against NC A&T
Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies deliver a seven inning slam to VCU