Where Does Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Stand Right Now?

Virginia Tech men's basketball is not in a good position right now. It is sorely evident when looking at the Hokies' current scholarship lineup, which features five players. With that being said, I don't think a new head coach will fix things — at least for right now.

The timeline for any potential changes at least is sped up by the looming departure of university president Tim Sands. Once Sands makes way for the next president at the helm, the transition period can give way to change. The query then becomes if change involves the men's basketball program, or if there is a point yet to make that change.

Virginia Tech produced a stellar season in their seventh year under Young last year, going 19-13, a six-win improvement from the year before. However, the Hokies were hindered by issues with late-game execution, problems that ultimately kept them out of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth season in a row.

A new head coach may not solve things right away. If Virginia Tech opts to make a new head coaching hire for the team in the next year or so, there is no guarantee that the next coach will be any better.

It is a different situation than football, which sat at 0-3 for the first time since 1987, three games into the season. Change was apparent there. Not so much for men's hoops. Virginia Tech has performed about to its standard under Young when looking at the program's cumulative record. Virginia Tech has a 1,558-1,319 (54.6%) all-time record — and Young possesses a 124-98 (55.9) record at the helm of the Hokies.

For all intents and purposes, Young has done a solid job stewarding Tech. The main sticking point becomes the feeling of a ceiling defining the Hokies, when in reality, that ceiling has been rather pronounced preceding Young's tenure with Tech. Two NCAA Tournament berths in a seven-year stint are relatively par for the course for a program like the Hokies, who have not threatened the ACC's elite. Occasionally, they flare up — 2022's ACC title run comes to mind — but for the most part, Virginia Tech is usually a team on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament that more often than not, doesn't make it.

At the very least, Virginia Tech has a core nucleus to build around in the 2026-27 season: guard Ben Hammond, forward Amani Hansberry and guard Tyler Johnson are back.

Hammond was a particularly welcome surprise, averaging 14..9 points per game in ACC play.

So, where do I feel about Virginia Tech right now? I think by osmosis, concern is warranted when the program stands at five scholarship players on April 11. But if the Hokies can secure solid talent in the transfer portal — and acquire multi-year additions — then they can be in an OK place for the 2026-27 season and beyond.