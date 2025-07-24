Who is Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin? Meet the New Dual-Sport Hokie Athlete
Two Virginia Tech athletes will compete in multiple ball sports for the Hokies next year: Micah Matthews (football and baseball) and incoming freshman Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin (football and basketball).
Per North Carolina outlet High School OT, Peterkin was offered a preferred walk-on slot by the Hokies and in his press conference announcing his commitment, he affirmed that he was coming to Blacksburg to play both on the gridiron and on the basketball court.
In terms of basketball, Peterkin tallied a career-high 44 points on January 28 for Mount Tabor High School in a 69-48 win over East Forsyth.
For football, 247 Sports ranked him as the No. 209 prospect in the country. Here's what 247 Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks said on Peterkin in August of 2024:
“Tall, lean outside receiver verified at 6-foot-2 who's played all three phases and several positions. Long-striding gait that fosters more initial acceleration than expected. Slippery strong as a return threat and run-after-catch weapon. Tracks the deep ball well and makes impressive hands catches in the vertical game. Spatially aware of defenders and boundaries. Basketball player who shows go-get-it red-zone effectiveness and matchup-winning consistency in contested situations thanks to athleticism and timing. Big-play threat in the return game, including longs of 99 (kick) and 77 (punt) for touchdowns as a junior. Production increases significantly year-over-year entering senior season. High jumped 5-10 as a freshman and also plays basketball, displaying open-floor finishing ability above the rim. Not overly long despite height. Still room to squeeze another gear out of the top-end speed. Projects as a potential P4 starter who could become an impact player with pro upside.”
With Virginia Tech’s depth at wide receiver, Peterkin will likely redshirt in football for 2025. The same question applies to basketball, where most walk-ons see little to no playing time. By 2026, he may have to choose between the two sports, and given that football is his stronger option with more upside, that’s the direction I think that he’s most likely to take.