Assessing Virginia Tech's NCAA Tournament Chances After Deflating Loss at Miami

Virginia Tech's NCAA Tournament hopes have taken a major hit. Following consecutive losses to Florida-based universities — a 23-point blowout by Florida State, then a one-point heartbreaker vs. Miami — the Hokies' March Madness hopes appear bleak.

As it stands. Virginia Tech (17-10, 6-8 ACC) is favored in two of its remaining five games, which would allot the team an 8-10 record at the conclusion of league play. As it turns out, that's not too far from last year's 8-12 conference tally. The difference this year is the increased parity across the ACC. Arguably, nine of Virginia Tech's 14 games in league play have been down-to-the-wire games, depending on which lens the Clemson contest is viewed from. In five, Tech emerged victorious.

This year, the Hokies have engaged in quite a few close-quarters, rock 'em sock 'em showdowns. Earlier in the year, that was a feature of the team that was praised. Virginia Tech has gone 4-0 in overtime games. Its problem since is that it's often come up short by one possession in regulation, failing to take it to overtime, where they've produced a perfect record.

After suffering a costly 23-point blowout to Florida State that registers as a damaging Quadrant 3 defeat, the Hokies came up short against Miami, unable to score from the field in the last 2:34 and privy to a plethora of points from guard Tre Donaldson. The stalwart Miami guard slithered through Virginia Tech's defense exceedingly often on Tuesday, doing so to the tune of a career-high 32 points — 24 of which were in the second half.

While the Hokies' NCAA Tournament hopes are by no means dead, the road ahead is very, very steep. Four games await the Hokies. Here's a look:

vs. Wake Forest (Feb. 21)

(Feb. 21) at North Carolina (Feb. 28)

(Feb. 28) vs. Boston College (March 3)

(March 3) at Virginia (March 7)

As I've mentioned in previous articles, each opponent carries an added degree of difficulty, both in recent times and stretching longer back. Virginia and North Carolina will presumably enter the contest as ranked teams; the two squads sit at No. 14 and No. 16, respectively, in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Virginia Tech holds a 5-13 record in John Paul Jones Arena, home of the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, its record against the Tar Heels on the road is a paltry 5-34 — including a 1-9 mark at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Even in the Hokies' home contests, the bar of difficulty is still set high. Virginia Tech has beaten Wake Forest just once in the two teams' last six meetings, and the Hokies have gone 1-6 against Boston College under current head coach Mike Young.

Given all that context, Virginia Tech faces an upward climb. Though Boston College sits second-to-last in the ACC Standings at the time of writing, the Eagles have proven to be the Hokies' kryptonite. And Wake Forest has already beaten the Hokies once this year.

Still, Virginia Tech lost to the Demon Deacons down three of its top eight players, defeated Virginia this year and in theory, should take down a Boston College team ranking among the ACC's weakest, though. That, and Tech already has three wins. The mood when viewing Hokies' potential hopes can be construed as incredibly unlikely or exceedingly hopeful.

As actor Cillian Murphy said in the 2023 film "Oppenheimer", however, theory can only take you so far. It's the real basketball that has to do the talking. Still, the road ahead is daunting.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News