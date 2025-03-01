Bhayshul Tuten Already Wows Scouts During NFL Combine with Impressive Vertical Leap
Former Hokie running back Bhayshul Tuten was one of six Hokies to receive a prestigious invite to this year's NFL Combine.
Tuten finished his two years as a Hokie with 25 rushing touchdowns, and over 84 yards per game as a member of Brent Pry's squad.
Despite the Hokies finishing with an even 13-13 record, Tuten more often then not provided a lifeline for a struggling offense.
The former NC A&T running back produced over 100 yards in six of his 11 games played this year, and was awarded with a 2024 All-ACC Second Team running back nomination.
Tuten picked up where he left off in college. He already leads all running backs with a 40.5" vertical leap, topping names including Cam Skabetto (39.5") and Quinshon Judkins (38.5").
NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein reveals his profile on the 5'9" running back below.
Overview
If you spend too much time focusing on the small inconsistencies of Tuten’s college game, you run the risk of overlooking the match he is for the pro game. He’s an explosive athlete with average size but a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed and easy hips to make sudden cuts and turns. He’s fairly average at reading the front and running with early decisiveness but creates with wiggle, power and speed. Drops and fumbles are a concern, but runners with his contact balance, power and home run speed put tremendous stress on defenses over four quarters. Tuten could become a starting-caliber back with three-down value.
Strengths
- Rare track speed makes him a threat to go yard on any snap.
- Good plant-and-cut wiggle to side step open-field tacklers.
- Tough runner able to absorb contact and deliver punishment.
- Powerful hips tear through arm and angle tackles on second level.
- Can rocket around the corner and beat the pursuit angles by linebackers.
- Scrappy “square them up” mentality in pass protection.
- Able to elude the first tackler and find the sticks on swing passes and leak-outs.
- Big-play potential in a kick-return role.
Weaknesses
- Ball security was an issue in both seasons at Virginia Tech.
- Lacks decisiveness and feel for lane development.
- Would like to see him process and burst more quickly.
- Will bounce a run wide instead of trusting and working behind a lead block.
- Needs to learn to avoid the hellish contact and collisions he frequently takes on.
- Has trouble securing passes that are outside of his frame.
