Class Of 2026 Three Star Athlete Nails Virginia Tech Inside Final Few Schools
Class of 2026 athlete Cameron Hairston-Taylor recently narrowed down his final five schools, with Virginia Tech among his last contenders
Hairston-Taylor currently plays at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, V.A.
As of writing, he posts the 714th best ranking in the nation, tallying the 15th-best recruit from the Commonwealth.
If Hairston-Taylor joined the Hokies, he would be amongst the small class thus far with also comprises names the likes of Josuha Pittman (LB), Kamdon Gillespie (DL), Kamren Johnson (Edge), and Will Love (K) with Gillespie and Johnson committing over the last couple of days.
The 6-0, 165-pound athlete would be a welcome addition for the Hokies as just a couple of days ago, three-star Carnell Warren announced his decommitment from the Hokies.
The 6-4, 195-pound wide receiver originally committed to the Hokies in January during the Under Armour Next All-American Football game. According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is the No. 319 prospect in the country, the No. 50 wide receiver, and the No. 7 prospect in the state of South Carolina. He plays high school football at Bluffton High School in South Carolina.
Warren is the second four-star prospect who has de-committed from the Hokies in the 2026 class. Back in November, four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone de-committed from the Hokies and has since committed to Penn State, which has the No. 6 class in the country.
As it stands, Virginia Tech is in the midst of a massive reshuffling, which has seen over 30 players leave the program either through the portal, the NFL Draft, or graduation. Since then, the Hokies have enlisted a recruiting class of 20 incoming freshmen, combined with 30 players joining the team through the transfer portal.
Virginia Tech also went through the motions with its coaching staff as the Hokies moved on from both offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and defensive coordinator Chris Marve. Each being replaced by Philip Montgomery and Sam Siefkes.