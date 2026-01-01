Virginia Tech's Roster Entering The 2026 Winter Transfer Portal Cycle

Virginia Tech football sits right near the precipice of one of its most important stretches: the winter transfer portal cycle. Starting tomorrow, players will be free to officially enter the transfer portal and work towards finding their new homes. Several now-former Hokies — like William "Pop" Watson III, Garret Rangel and Cameron Seldon, among others — have already announced their intentions to enter the portal upon its opening. Ahead of that, here's a position-by-position look at what the roster currently looks like, with eligibility listed in parenthesis. Seniors that may be eligible for medical redshirts will not be listed as of yet, due to uncertainty surrounding whether they would be utilized or not:

Quarterbacks (3):

Kelden Ryan (r-Fr.)

A.J. Brand (r-Fr.)

Troy Huhn (Fr.)

Running Backs (5):

Marcellous Hawkins (r-Sr.)

Tyler Mason (r-So.)

John Buetow (r-So.)

Jeffrey Overton Jr. (r-Fr.)

Messiah Mickens (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (15):

Ayden Greene (Sr.)

Isaiah Spencer (Sr.)

Devin Alves (r-Sr.)

Takye Heath (r-Jr.)

Keylen "Brodie" Adams (r-So.)

Chanz Wiggins (r-So.)

Israel Hairston (r-So.)

L.J. Booker (r-So.)

Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin (So.)

Micah Matthews (So.)

Joseph Hobbs (r-Fr.)

Cam Sparks (r-Fr.)

Luke Stuewe (r-Fr.)

Drew Hube (r-Fr.)

Davion "FatRat" Brown (Fr.)

Tight End (5):

Benji Gosnell (r-Sr.)

Cole Reemsnyder (r-Sr.)

Harrison Saint Germain (r-Sr.)

Ja'Ricous Hairston (r-Jr.)

Pierce Petersohn (Fr.)

Offensive Line (20):

Brody Meadows (r-Sr.)

Johnny Garrett (r-Sr.)

Layth Ghannam (r-Jr.)

Hannes Hammer (r-Jr.)

Jahzari Priester (r-Jr.)

Elijah Haughawout (r-So.)

Aidan Lynch (r-So.)

Tommy Ricard (r-So.)

Lucas Austin (r-So.)

Kyle Altuner (r-So.)

Carter Stallard (r-Fr.)

Gavin Crawford (r-Fr.)

Nathaiel Wright (r-Fr.)

Marlen Bright (Fr.)

Maddox Cochrane (Fr.)

Benjamin Eziuka (Fr.)

Roseby "Purgatory" Lubintus (Fr.)

Tyrell Simpson (Fr.)

Buddy Wegdam (Fr.)

Thomas Wilder (Fr.)

Defensive Line (16):

Kemari Copeland (r-Sr.)

Elhadj Fall (r-Sr.)

Jason Abbey (r-Jr.)

Aycen Stevens (r-Jr.)

Grant Karczewski (r-Jr.)

Deric Dandy (r-So.)

Gerard Johnson (r-So.)

Andrew Hanchuk (r-So.)

Emmett Laws (r-So.)

Sherrod Henderson (r-Fr.) (* - suffered preseason injury that cost entire 2025 season. May qualify for medical redshirt).

Zeke Chinwike (r-Fr.)

Christian Evans (r-Fr.)

Kamren Johnson (Fr.)

Garrett Witherington (Fr.)

Tyson Harley (Fr.)

T-Ron Richardson (Fr.)

Linebackers (13):

Caleb Woodson (Sr.)

Kaleb Spencer (Sr.)

Antwone Santiago (r-Sr.)

Brody Jones (r-Jr.)

George Ballance (r-Jr.)

Darius Taylor (r-Jr.)

Gabe Williams (r-So.)

Noah Jenkins (r-So.)

Noah Chambers (So.)

Brett Clatterbaugh (r-Fr.)

Mathieu Lamah (Fr.)

John-Patrick Oates (Fr.)

Terry Wiggins (Fr.)

Defensive Backs (17):

Jordan Bass (Sr.)

Isaiah Brown-Murray (r-Sr.)

Tyson Flowers (r-Sr.)

Thomas Williams (r-Jr.)

Krystian Williams (r-Jr.)

Joseph Reddish (r-Jr.)

Knahlij Harrell (So.)

Jordan "Jojo" Crim (So.)

Brennan Johnson (So.)

Sheldon Robinson (So.)

Joshua Clarke (r-So.)

Quentin Reddish (r-So.) (* suffered a season-ending injury after three games. Could utilize a medical redshirt and be a medical redshirt sophomore.)

Josh Jones (r-Fr.)

Jahmari DeLoatch (r-Fr.)

Zaevion Cleveland (Fr.)

Amauri Polydor (Fr.)

Tyrell Grant Jr. (Fr.)

Special Teams (6):

John Love (K, r-Sr.)

Christian Epling (LS, r-Sr.)

Aide Daugherty (K, r-So.)

Conner McLaughlin (K, r-So.)

Drew Doyle (LS, r-So.)

Cole Byrd (P, r-Fr.)

