Could Bhayshul Tuten surpass Ashton Jeanty as the drafts top running back after yesterday’s performance?
Bhayshul Tuten has long been underrated as a runner. After committing to N.C. A&T out of high school, Tuten exploded in his sophomore season as an Aggie, racking up 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns.
After being named a Third Team FCS All-American, Tuten was again overlooked when he entered the transfer portal ahead of his third season. After nearly committing to Boston College, he instead landed at Virginia Tech after head coach Brent Pry swooped in.
In his two years as a Hokie, Tuten twice earned All-ACC honors, broke the school’s single-game rushing record with 266 yards, and tallied 25 rushing touchdowns. He also averaged 5.3 yards per carry throughout his time in Blacksburg.
Heading into the NFL combine, Tuten was widely ranked behind players such as Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), Omarion Hampton (North Carolina), Kaleb Johnson (Iowa), TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State), Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State) and Brashard Smith (SMU).
However, in typical Tuten underdog fashion, he stole the show at the combine, Saturday.
One factor often highlighted in scouting reports is Tuten’s size. When other prized assets are being touted for their frames, Tuten was being questioned.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein further echoed these concerns, citing an AFC director of scouting who stated: “You wish he was just a little bit bigger with how physically he runs, but I really like him. He’s loosey-goosey in the open field, and he gives you real big-play juice if he gets it blocked up.”
This begs the question, how high up can Tuten go?
As the draft approaches, Tuten’s stock is likely to rise. A few years ago, he could have been considered a top-three running back prospect. However, this year’s class is particularly deep, making significant movement up draft boards difficult.
With as many as six running backs projected to be selected in the first two rounds, Tuten faces stiff competition. While it’s possible he could rise to become the third or fourth back drafted, the sheer talent of Jeanty, Hampton and others may make a higher selection unlikely.
