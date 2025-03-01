All Hokies

NFL Combine Results- Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Jaylin Lane

The Hokie wideout looks to boost up the boards

Connor Mardian

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team wide receiver Jaylin Lane of Virginia Tech (83) runs the ball during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team wide receiver Jaylin Lane of Virginia Tech (83) runs the ball during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jaylin Lane emerged as one of the Hokies' top receivers in his two seasons at Virginia Tech, tallying just over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns.

Despite Virginia Tech finishing with a 6-7 record, Lane still led the team in receptions (38) and earned his first ACC Receiver of the Week honor after a 106-yard performance in the Hokies' 37-17 win over Old Dominion in September.

Lane was one of six Hokies invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, joining teammates Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., Aeneas Peebles, Dorian Strong, and Bhayshul Tuten.

Lane was a member of the second group of wideouts, these stats reflect his stats in comparison of everyone else in his group.

  • Height: 5'10"
  • Weight: 191 lbs
  • Hand Size: 9 7/8"
  • Arm Length: 31 3/4"
  • 40-Yard Dash:  4.35 (1.5 10-yard split) (4th best among wide receivers)
  • Bench Press: NC
  • Vertical Jump: 40" (3rd best among wide receivers)
  • Broad Jump: 11'0" (3rd best among wide receivers)
  • Three-Cone Drill: NC

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein on Lane.

Overview

Semi-versatile slot option with legitimate long speed and talent to add yardage with the ball in his hands. Lane can stretch defenses from the slot with his build-up speed and is a viable option in catch-and-run packages near the line of scrimmage. He gives too many clues as a route runner and needs to work on running repeatable, fluid routes as a pro. While he’s tough as a runner, he can’t muster the play strength or ball skills to win the contested-catch game. Lane’s best qualities give him a chance to stick on a roster, but he might need to earn his keep as a return man early on.

Strengths

  • Build-up speed allows him to gain and maintain vertically.
  • Puts safeties on their heels with deep speed from the slot.
  • Capable of opening hips and reaching to make a catch on an off-target pass.
  • Good run-after-catch option on receiver screens and hitches.
  • Determined runner who breaks through arm tackles.
  • Fearless north-south mindset as a punt returner.

Weaknesses

  • Below-average short-area footwork and suddenness.
  • Needs to work on salesmanship and efficiency of his routes.
  • Short, choppy strides hinder separation at the top of the route.
  • Allows defenders to play through him at the catch point.
  • Needs better feel for angles and working back to the throw.

