Decision Day For Four-Star Defensive End Elijah Golden: Where Will The Elite Pass Rusher Land?
One of the top defensive ends in the country is going to announce his college commitment decision today. 2026 DE Elijah Golden, who plays at Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, FL will be choosing between Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Oklahoma today at 3:30. Heading into the commitment, Notre Dame appears to be the favorite, as they have picked up a couple of recruiting predictions to land him, but it is college football recruiting and anything can happen. Golden was supposed to announce on July 26th, but opted to push his commitment back by a couple of weeks.
Golden would be an elite get for the Hokies and would be their highest-rated commitment by a large margin. Right now, the Hokies' class ranks 85th in the country and only has 10 commitments. It has not been a particularly strong summer for Brent Pry and Virginia Tech, but they hope to make a big splash by landing Golden.
At 247Sports, Golden is ranked as the No. 113 player in the country, the No. 16 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 13 player in the state of Florida.
Here is a scouting report on Golden, courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, who compared him to former SMU edge rusher Elijah Roberts:
"Green front-line defender with the materials needed to eventually emerge as a force at the point of attack. Might project best as a base end that can play over tackles and set the edge, but could kick further inside or even hang on the outside depending on how the body fills out in coming years. Tends to make the biggest impact with his engine as he will work vigorously to get through obstacles and then build speed in pursuit. Not exactly a precision rusher, but understands how to use his hands and can create an advantage on passing downs with his snap anticipation. Strong relative to his age, but needs to unlock more knockback power as that will help establish leverage more consistently. Finally started to show some signs of life with 10 sacks as a junior after being utilized in more of a reserve role as a sophomore. However, still far from a complete product and is the type of prospect that must keep making developmental strides if he’s ever going to match the player that has turned heads in combine settings. Should be viewed as a future multi-year contributor for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to morph into a game-wrecker if it all comes together."
On Thursday, Virginia Tech was able to land three-star QB Cole Bergeron, who chose the Hokies over Georgia Tech and Colorado.
Bergeron plays at St. Thomas More High School in Louisiana, and according to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 622 player in the country, the No. 35 quarterback in the country, and the No. 21 player in the state of Louisiana.
Here is a scouting report on Bergeron courtesy of 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks:
"Big-framed pro-style quarterback with a corresponding big arm that shows in downfield vertical passing game juice and short-to-intermediate velocity. Excellent timing and touch passer who knows how to throw to spots to allow only his receivers to make plays on the ball. Smooth, repeatable release fosters consistent spiral and RPMs. Live evaluations at multiple Spring 2025 events passed with flying colors, including an Elite 11 Austin performance that revealed the ability to consistently rip it to multiple levels into a stiff wind. Appears to play with encouraging pocket awareness and subtle evasiveness to extend plays inside and out of the pocket as necessary. Capable of drilling intermediate throws on the move, including across his body to the field. Good combine tester who also plays basketball. Not a high-volume run threat at the next level, but functionally athletic enough to present a scramble threat and more importantly extend plays for big-time off-schedule throws. Occasionally throws a bit flat-footed at times. Production context is not crystal clear due to lack of concrete data at this point, but the tape and live exposures have been strong. Projects to the P4 level with significant long-term potential that suggests multi-year impact starter upside."