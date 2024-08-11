2024 ACC Power Rankings: Preseason
Two weeks until the ACC season kicks off, and the conference will have a different look than years past. 2024 marks the first season that SMU, Cal, and Stanford will compete in the conference. Gone are the days of the “Atlantic Coast” Conference, we’re simply entering the ACC. Teams stretching from coast to coast, debates on who the top team is, and a flurry of teams who will compete for bowl eligibility. That is the story of the ACC in 2024.
There is no obvious best or worst team in the conference this year, which could be cause for plenty of uncertainty and surprising teams. By way of favorites to win the conference, the Miami Hurricanes probably have the most talent in the ACC, but they also have a history of underperforming and not utilizing their talent. Florida State had a very solid season last year, but will not return all of their talent and could struggle under a new look offense. Clemson will look to bounce back to ACC supremacy led by Cade Klubnik and friends, but can they truly close out games and take advantage of hard games on the schedule?
There’s a lot of ways it could go, but here’s how I see the ACC heading into the 2024 season.
17. Virginia
This could be the last year for Tony Elliott at Virginia if things do not go his way. I will say Elliott has been through so much in his times with the program, and the unforeseen challenges and struggles that he has gone through should never be forgotten. The position that Elliott was very tough. Elliot persevered though and led the ‘Hoos to three wins in his second year. They upset a North Carolina team who was ranked #10 at the time, but there’s way too many questions to be answered to be confident in this team.
16. Wake Forest
Wake Forest has one of the easier schedules in the conference this year, and have multiple winnable games against less or lesser opponents. They face off against NC A&T, Virginia, Stanford, and UConn, but their biggest test will be against some of the teams above that caliber. Can they compete with the teams that will be bowl eligible by the end of the year? Is Hank Bachmeier truly the answer at quarterback? Like so many of the bottom-tier teams in the ACC, there’s way too many questions to answer.
15. Stanford
The Cardinals have experimented so much with the defense in the offseason, and frankly anything is better than last season. Teams absolutely had their way with every level of the defense, Stanford ranked in the bottom ten in the country in every major defensive stat, and gave up the second most points per game in the country. Elic Ayomanor returns to the team after breaking the team record for receiving yards in a game, with 294 in one single game. Ayomanor plays bigger than he really is, and has made great catches, like missing future first-round draft pick Travis Hunter, he has true NFL potential and could be the cornerstone of this Stanford offense. If Stanford can successfully get him the ball, anything can happen.
14. Boston College
I could very well see this team at the bottom of the ACC, but I wouldn’t say it’s unrealistic to this team to find a bowl game. Bill O’Brien will help coach Thomas Castellanos who ran for 1,113 yards last year. The backfield is probably the highlight on this team, and will certainly be the focus on offense for O’Brien. The defense wasn’t great last year and brought a few transfers in, and will be the biggest deciding factor if the Eagles could find a bowl game in 2024.
13. Pitt
Pitt is one of the teams I’m concerned on why people are high on. The Panthers have a middling defense with some star players on that side of the ball, but inexperience reigns heavy. The offense is going to be completely revamped, as Kade Bell of Western Carolina was hired in the role. Expect a fast-paced offense with a defense that may or may not recover, this team could take some upsets and fast, but could also find themselves in a big deficit early.
12. Duke
Maalik Murphy, Texas quarterback transfer, is set to lead the Blue Devils offense next year. Jordan and Jaquez Moore are elite playmakers and the offense could have some explosive plays this year. The question is the front of their defense. Duke lost all of their defensive line starters, notably losing Aeneas Peebles to Virginia Tech, and have plenty of holes to fill all around. Replacing All-ACC Porter Wilson could also be a task, but the overall team has some cohesiveness and is another team set to fight for a bowl game.
11. Syracuse
This eleven spot is the most challenging, picking through the teams that are falling and the teams that are rising, somewhat mediocre teams who could have it go one way or another. I feel forced to place Syracuse to put Syracuse in this position, although I like where they’re headed this year. Honestly, one of the easiest schedules in the ACC, led by Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord, Syracuse has a good chance at a very good season this year—dare I say ACC runner-ups. A lot of new faces on this Orange team could also be their downfall, but due to an easy schedule and sneakily high expectations, I wouldn’t be shocked if they were very solid this year.
10. Cal
Another team I hate that I can’t put higher. The Golden Bears are led by running back Jadyn Ott, who is in the conversation for best running back in the country. Cal also had plenty of takeaways in the 2023 season, tying for the FBS high, and the more research that is done on this team, the more enticing they look. Similar to Boston College, this is a very boom-or-bust year for this Cal team, and I would start to worry about the projection of the program if they miss a bowl game this year.
9. North Carolina
North Carolina is just a slightly better Cal. Luckily Jadyn Ott and the bears can’t make me eat those words since ACC newcomer Cal won’t play North Carolina this year. North Carolina has another one of the elite ACC running backs, and a very exciting defensive line, which I think can surprise people and totally flip the script on what the defense looked like last year. Could all the pieces finally come back together for the Tarheels?
8. Georgia Tech
This is another team that I think is at a disadvantage due to their schedule. Georgia Tech plays Florida State, Syracuse, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Miami, NC State, and Georgia all in the same year. The Yellow Jackets retain some key hitters though, like quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, and wide receivers Eric Singleton and Leo Blackburn. Unless the Jackets go out and win eight games this year, I think they’ll be a team who played better than their record shows.
7. SMU
Tough sledding for the ACC newcomers. This team has a chance to end atop the conference—or close. Peyton Stone at quarterback leads an SMU team who has frankly struggled against power five teams, and my big question is can they compete against ACC level talent? The offensive line is strong, and the defense was top-25 in the country, and SMU’s schedule certainly does them some favors.
6. Louisville
Louisville landing at six on this list is not a testament to a regression of the Cardinals team. It’s a testament to how many high tier teams there are in the ACC this year. Every team from #6 and up I believe are true ACC contenders. I wrote earlier in my ACC Coach Rankings, that I believe Jeff Brohm is the best coach in the ACC, and I think that holds true today. Quarterback Tyler Shough is leading an offense that found themselves in the ACC championship game last year. There are so many impactful transfers that joined this team so I wouldn’t be shocked if they move up this list.
5. NC State
Again, another very underrated team who could be much higher on this list by season end. There’s a significant amount of NFL talent on this team, lead by mastermind Dave Doeren up front. Although they lost Payton Wilson to the NFL, I have so much faith in this NC State defense. Aydan White returns to a secondary which caused a flurry of turnovers last year, and I would be scared to play the Wolfpack if I’m a top team in the ACC.
4. Virginia Tech
This may come as a shock to some. It shouldn’t. Brent Pry has quickly built one of the best teams in the ACC out of what seemed like nowhere. Kyron Drones, Bhayshul Tuten, and Malachi Thomas lead one of the ACC’s most dynamic backfield. With a flurry of transfers on defense, and the most returning production in the country, I expect this team to gel very well together and give themselves a shot at an ACC title.
3. Florida State
This is a team that has slipped from my rankings from earlier, simply because I question the identity of the Seminoles offense. DJ Uiagalelei has a chance to be great, but has shown plenty of inconsistency in his collegiate career. The question still remains what the main focus will be on the offense, and this team could be scrambling for answers if they get upset in the first game of the college football season. I like the team, but there’s too much that remains to be seen for the Seminoles to land higher on this list.
2. Clemson
Clemson will never be a mediocre team again, due to the job that Dabo Swinney has done at head coach. This team closely competed with Florida State last year, and the question of high postseason success has remained to be seen. In every position besides the uncertainty at corner, the defense looks solid ready to compete again at a high level. I don’t doubt Swinney for a second, and I think this team is the most fit at a run for the national title, although I don’t think they’re necessarily the best team.
1. Miami
A surprise to some, a shock to others, honestly it’s a little bit of both to myself. Every year it seems like Miami has convinced themselves they are back, only to be let down by some interesting coaching decisions and other mishaps. There is so much talent on this offense, undeniable running backs, and star quarterbacks. There are no weaknesses on the team, and frankly if this Hurricanes team disappoints, the blame is 100% on Mario Cristobal, because the talent on this team is immeasurable. Strong secondary, fierce offensive and defensive line, there’s so much to love and I see this team finally breaking out of their chains. This is the ‘Canes year.