2025 ACC Football Power Rankings Entering Week 2: Where Do The Hokies Land?
The first week of college football was an eventful one.
Every major storyline possible was showcased this past weekend. The AP Poll was altered drastically by electric matchups and stunning upsets. However, for some programs, the spotlight that was shined on their opening game wasn't a kind one.
Here's how every ACC program performed in week one and where they rank heading into next week.
The Carson Beck era in Miami is off to a fiery start. Mario Cristobal must be the transfer portal whisperer because Beck is back in his 2023 form like magic. The Hurricanes brought the storm to a championship-hopeful Fighting Irish team. The threat known as Jeremiyah Love was an afterthought, being held to just 33 yards on 10 attempts. LSU transfer CJ Daniels channeled his inner-OBJ with a one-handed catch of the year contender in the endzone. Miami jumps up to fifth on the AP Top 25 poll and looks to repeat its dominance within the ACC.
The Death Valley Bowl or the Tiger Bowl, you choose the better name. Either way, it didn't fare Clemson's way. It was a defensive slugfest between the two tiger teams, but yellow and purple seemed to be the stronger shades of stripes. Cade Klubnik didn't look comfortable for most of the game, leading a dynamic passing attack that became lackluster. Clemson needs to build trust with their running back room. Most expected Gideon Davidson to be the lead back for the Tigers, but he was a no-show on the box score. As for Dabo Swinney's explanation, he said, “Gid got in there, his first play, he just missed his block on the lead block, so he didn’t quite get as much opportunity after that.” They remain within the top-10 teams in the AP Top 25 poll and were in the game til the end. The offense will look to bounce back big against Troy.
Somehow, a team that went undefeated in the regular season in 2024 feels underrated. SMU isn't in the conversation to compete in the ACC like Clemson and Miami. They aren't absent, just not as talked about. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the conference in Kevin Jennings, who was strong in his opening performance. Despite an interception he likely put far behind him, he completed over 70% of his passes with 260 yards and two touchdowns. The Mustangs' defense was what stood out, having two pick-sixes on the day. They looked as advertised and loom outside the top-15 teams in the AP Top 25 poll, ready to strike.
Week one Tommy Castellanos may be one of the greatest players in the history of college football. How do you forget the turmoil that was 2024? You go get the guy who started that reign of terror and have him dish out the same upset. Kalen DeBoer didn't know what hit him after the Seminoles were rolling. They lived in the backfield on defense and ran out of it well on offense. A balanced attack from Castellanos mixed with some clutch plays stunned the Crimson Tide on the road. This victory skyrocketed Florida State to 14th in the country and shot Alabama down to 21. Good for you, Mike Norvell.
The Cardinals are always in the hunt for the ACC crown, it seems. They have one of the best running backs in the country in Isaac Brown, and he lived up to the hype. He carried the ball just six times, but finished with 126 yards and two touchdowns. Miller Moss also looks like a good fit for their offense. He did have two interceptions, something he'll have to clean up. He still looked confident when targeting his guys downfield and will pace the running game well.
That was a close one, Georgia Tech. Three turnovers to open the game is a recipe for disaster. Colorado, however, wanted to be nice and let the Yellow Jackets back into the game. Coach Prime's defense couldn't contain the run whatsoever. They finished with 320 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Haynes King returned to form in the second half and led the team in rushing with 156 yards and three touchdowns. This option attack alongside Jamal Haynes is going to be a headache. Maybe the Yellow Jackets will make a push for a top-25 ranking sooner rather than later.
Duke could be in the same boat as Georgia Tech. Although Elon isn't quite the competition Colorado can be, that doesn't take away from all the good Darian Mensah showed. There was a lot to love about Mensah's outing. The Tulane transfer completed almost 80% of his passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Former Harvard wideout Cooper Barkate could be a diamond in the rough for the Blue Devils. He led the team with 117 receiving yards on five catches. It was an overall offensive brigade for Duke, and they have the perfect opportunity against #11 Illinois to back it up.
The Panthers debuted with seven touchdowns against Duquesne. Even though the blowout is impressive, it's Duquesne. They might've been popular in March Madness brackets, but their football program isn't anything to write home about. Pitt was dominant from top to bottom. They didn't allow much movement on defense and marched down the field every time on offense. They could repeat the same trend against Central Michigan.
The Hokies' offense looked rough. Their defense, on the other hand, was phenomenal. You can only hold down the Gamecocks so long.. Sam Siefkes fought hard to keep LaNorris Sellers quiet. He adjusted well after the quick opening drive touchdown and kept the Hokies in this game. You just can't win matchups like this when your defense is more active in the endzone than your offense. Kyron Drones was incredibly inconsistent and a non-factor in the run game. It seems like the offense is in dire need of a workhorse they can trust. Someone, I don't know, like Bhayshul Tuten? A bounce back against Vanderbilt is a must for Brent Pry.
The Cavaliers shocked a lot of people against the Chanticleers. This was a matchup they were expected to walk out on top, but they did it in dominant fashion. A rebuilt offense looked like it was seasoned. Chandler Morris played with poise, making plays through the air and ground. Will this trend remain for the Cavaliers? Who knows, but you take the victories when you get them. They'll be tested when they travel to Raleigh next week. Speaking of...
The Wolfpack started hot against the Pirates. Then East Carolina made fans sit closer to the edge of their seats. A late fourth-down stand put NC State in the win column to start the year. Bailey looked like his usual dual-threat self, but he will need to clean up some things before they face Virginia. Hollywood Smothers has star written all over him if you look at his play and name. The workhorse finished with over 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Defensive consistency will be the main storyline headed into week two as the Wolfpack defends its home turf yet again in an ACC face-off.
Blowouts don't always get you high rankings. The Eagles share this trend with the Cavaliers. They looked good, don't get me wrong. Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan was surgical in the pocket. He finished with 268 yards and four touchdowns on 77% efficiency. Questions around the run game remain, however. 2.5 yards per carry in a blowout isn't a good sign heading into their matchup against Michigan State. If this trend continues, Boston College's offense could be night and day compared to 2024.
The Orange lost a lot this offseason. That, combined with the unfortunate task of facing an SEC powerhouse in Tennesse, was a recipe for disaster. This isn't a season-defining loss, though. Fran Brown is one of the best in the ACC and will coach this team to greener pastures. Steve Angeli looked uncomfortable in the pocket, but that was expected against the Volunteers. This loss shoots them down the rankings, but it's one they can take on the chin.
The Golden Bears are an odd read. They were gutted in the transfer portal, losing top talents like Fernando Mendoza and Jaydn Ott. Without a workhorse, all eyes are on true freshman Jaron-Keawe
Sagapolutele to lead this offense in 2025. He looked exciting against the Beavers. Flashing playmaking on the ground and poise through the air, there was a lot more stock going up for this offense than expected. The Pac-12, however, isn't what it used to be. The team still projects to be one of the worst in the conference, but they could rise in the rankings in the coming weeks if this trend continues.
Oh, Chapel Bill. What a fun drive it was. All jokes aside, this loss tanked the Tar Heels' stock. Some could've predicted a struggle, but no one could've seen a blowout on the horizon with how the game started. North Carolina's defense was trampled by the Horned Frogs after the first score. The Gio Lopez experience was short-lived as Max Johnson entered the game in the third quarter. Johnson is recovering from a near-life-altering leg injury. It's a miracle that he's back on a football field, let alone competing for a starting job. Even though there wasn't much good for Bill Belichick's debut, Johnson is a storyline to watch all season.
Cardinal football is a weird state of limbo. It's fun seeing Andrew Luck return to football, but I don't know how exciting Frank Reich can be in 2025. Micah Ford was a fun watch. He showed flashes as a true workhorse that many didn't see coming. To be frank, I'm not tapped into the Stanford beat. But one thing for certain: it's going to be a long season for this pass attack. They lost what was a promising receiving corps to the draft and the transfer portal. What's left is a room full of question marks, and it's one Reich doesn't have long to clear up.
How is it possible to win and not move up the rankings? Barely walking out on top of Kennesaw State and losing your workhorse is how. With how Demond Claiborne started, he looked like the Demon Deacon's saving grace. That lasted for three carries. He left with a rib injury and Wake Forest's offense became dormant. Robby Ashford didn't have a bad outing, but producing only 10 points against one of the easier opponents on your schedule is concerning. A win is a win, with not many likely for the Demon Deacons team can pull out if Claiborne is sidelined for an extended period.