2025 NFL Draft: Bhayshul Tuten Selected By the Jacksonville Jaguars With the 104th Overall Pick
We finally have a Hokie off the board.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected running back Bhayshul Tuten 104th overall. Tuten is the highest running back selected from Virginia Tech since the Giants drafted David Wilson 32nd overall.
The New Jersey native started his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T before transferring to Virginia Tech for his final two years. He had 1,578 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns at NC A&T. His efficiency was what drew in running backs coach Elijah Brooks. Tuten totaled 2,342 scrimmage yards, 29 touchdowns, and 5.8 yards per carry during his tenure as a Hokie.
He was a bright spot on an inconsistent Hokies offense. Before injury disrupted his season late in the year, Tuten was on pace to finish among the top names in college football. The numbers he put up last year without eclipsing 200 carries raised plenty of eyebrows.
His play notched an invite to the NFL Combine. Out of the six attendees from Virginia Tech, Tuten stood out the most.
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 206 lbs
Hand Size: 9"
Arm Length: 29 1/2"
40-Yard Dash: 4.32 (1.49 10-yard split) (Fastest among running backs)
Vertical Jump: 40.5" (Best among wide receivers)
Broad Jump: 10'10" (Tied for 2nd best among wide receivers)
Below is NFL analyst Lance Zierlein's profle on Tuten.
Overview
If you spend too much time focusing on the small inconsistencies of Tuten’s college game, you run the risk of overlooking the match he is for the pro game. He’s an explosive athlete with average size but a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed and easy hips to make sudden cuts and turns. He’s fairly average at reading the front and running with early decisiveness, but creates with wiggle, power and speed. Drops and fumbles are a concern, but runners with his contact balance, power, and home run speed put tremendous stress on defenses over four quarters. Tuten could become a starting-caliber back with three-down value.
Strengths
- Rare track speed makes him a threat to go yard on any snap.
- Good plant-and-cut wiggle to side step open-field tacklers.
- Tough runner able to absorb contact and deliver punishment.
- Powerful hips tear through arm and angle tackles on the second level.
- Can rocket around the corner and beat the pursuit angles by linebackers.
- Scrappy “square them up” mentality in pass protection.
- Able to elude the first tackler and find the sticks on swing passes and leak-outs.
- Big-play potential in a kick-return role.
Weaknesses
- Ball security was an issue in both seasons at Virginia Tech.
- Lacks decisiveness and feel for lane development.
- Would like to see him process and burst more quickly.
- Will bounce a run wide instead of trusting and working behind a lead block.
- Needs to learn to avoid the hellish contact and collisions he frequently takes on.
- Has trouble securing passes that are outside of his frame.
