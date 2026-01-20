Grading Virginia Tech's Transfer Portal Haul Position-by-Position, Part 1: Offense

Virginia Tech football is now done with its transfer portal haul, excluding any late commitments that come in while schools are reviewing paperwork. Today, I'm going to give a position-by-position grade for each offensive group.

Quarterbacks: A

Acquisitions: Ethan Grunkemeyer (Penn State), Bryce Baker (North Carolina)

Grunkemeyer is the safe option to start and proved as much last year. Baker, though inexperienced at the collegiate ranks, was ranked as a top-15 quarterback in the Class of 2025 and should profile as an able body in case Grunkemeyer goes down with injury or the Hokies make a shift at quarterback. Overall, I think that Virginia Tech did as needed with this group, though it is a tad short on experience. Four of its five quarterbacks have not logged a collegiate snap entering this season.

Running Backs: A-

Acquisitions: Bill Davis (Louisiana)

Virginia Tech's running backs corps wasn't the biggest position in need, but with Terion Stewart having exhausted his eligibility, Virginia Tech needed a third back — one with experience — to pair alongside Marcellous Hawkins and Jeffrey Overton Jr. It may have gotten exactly that in Louisiana transfer Bill Davis. Davis, who clocks in at 5-foot-9, 225 pounds, may not have Stewart's penchant for breaking through contact, but he also offers a similar build and could prove to be more durable throughout the course of the season. Virginia Tech did a solid job with its acquisition, and it should be one that pays serious results throughout this season.

Wide Receivers: B+

Acquisitions: Jeff Exinor (Penn State), Que'Sean Brown (Duke), Marlion Jackson (Louisiana Tech), Tyseer Denmark (Penn State)

I'm slightly pessimistic on the group due to the relative lack of production. Exinor and Denmark both featured as secondary options in Penn State's wideout corps, though they've got a plethora of time to develop. Exinor has four years of eligibility remaining, while Denmark has three. Brown is the marquee addition here and should slot in as an instant starter alongside incumbent Ayden Greene.

I think that the question of who ends up being the third starter is one that is unanswered for now. Perhaps it won't be answered and the Hokies will settle on a rotating cast that could shift players inside or outside. Alongside coveted additions to the linebackers corps and the offensive line corps, the addition of one more experienced wide receiver to Virginia Tech's lineup would have been a pleasing sight. However, as it stands, the Hokies' wideout group appears to be positioned significantly better.

Tight End: A-

Acquisitions: Matt Henderson (Penn State), Luke Reynolds (Penn State)

Like the offensive line, which I'll get to in a minute, I think that the tight end group that Virginia Tech will trot out in 2026 will be better by osmosis of having more bodies in the room. Reynolds should assume the primary tight end spot from Benji Gosnell and offer a higher level of competition in the room, pushing Gosnell to up his game. Henderson also could slot in as the third or fourth choice in the depth room and push former Ja'Ricous Hairston, as well. Last year, Virginia Tech had two tight ends (Gosnell and Hairston) that it could put on the field and have a reasonable level of trust in. This year, it could be four.

Offensive Line: B

Acquisitions: Justin Bell (Michigan State), Logan Howland (Oklahoma), Michael Troutman (Penn State), Justin Terry (Ohio State)

When viewing Virginia Tech's prospects from the offensive line, it does feel like there's a lot of youth in the unit. Howland is the lone member of this four-person group with less than three years of eligibility remaining. For the short-term, it may be a slight net negative compared to if the Hokies actively searched only for experience in the offensive trenches. However, in regard to long-term opportunities, I think that it's building on the future by sacrificing small stretches of the present. Virginia Tech should be better in regard to its offensive line due to simply having more depth.

