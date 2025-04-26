Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Back in Form with Run Rule Victory Over Golden Bears
No.14 Virginia Tech Hokies (38-7, 16-3 ACC) conquered the California Golden Bears (31-17, 7-12) in five innings, with a final score of 11-3.
Right fielder Cori McMillan, who was just ranked as D1 Softball's 2nd best outfielder in the nation this week, led off the contest against freshman Golden Bear Miranda De Neva with a solo home run. Her second time doing so in her last three games. This was technically McMillan's only at-bat of the game.
Tech added to its scoring with a two-out rally that started with a walk drawn by freshman Jordan Lynch. Lynch would make her way to second after a single from Kylie Aldridge.
The RBI came from Zoe Yaeger, sending the ball up the middle of the infield to score Lynch and giving the Hokies the lead, 2-0.
Indiana transfer Sophie Kleiman got the start in the circle for Tech. Making her 20th appearance of the season with a sub-two ERA.
Both leadoff hitters for the Hokies and Golden Bears would successfully get a hit when Elon Butler beat out an infield single to first base.
A fielder's choice kept the pressure on as Acacia Anders walked, following the fielder's choice to put two runners on.
A wild pitch moved both runners up 60 feet into scoring position before Kleiman forced Tianna Bell to strike out. Yaeger, behind the plate, was unable to corral the pitch, flipping the control of the first inning. Kleiman, however, stayed resilient and kept the damage to one run.
McMillan was pitched around to draw a walk in the top of the second, right before the Hokies' two-hole Michelle Chatfield cashed them both in, sending the ball far over the fence and making it a 4-1 contest.
Cal would be sent down by Kleiman in three-up three-down fashion in the bottom of the second, keeping the Hokies' momentum full churn.
De Nava was doing her best to keep Tech's electric offense at bay after already adding two home runs to its leading ACC total. She matched Kleiman's zero spot in the top of the third.
Still unrelenting, Kleiman only faced three batters for her second straight inning, attacking the Golden Bears' batters with strikes, getting them to hit into outs all game.
Annika Rohs led off the fourth with a walk that ended De Nava's day. Resorting to the Texas native, Ashanti McDade, to finish the contest for Cal.
With the bases loaded for Yaeger, she grounded a ball with just enough speed to squeeze through the infield for a two-RBI single.
Cal earned its first base runner since the first inning with a one-out walk issued to redshirt senior Kaylee Pond. Nothing more would amount for the Golden Bears in the fourth.
Rachel Castine, Trinity Martin, and Annika Rohs loaded the bases for the Hokies with no outs, bringing up McMillan--the nation's home run queen. With a homer and two walks already, even with the bases loaded, she would draw her third walk, getting her second RBI.
It was now Chatfield's turn to have the bases juiced and in theme with the Hokies' offense all season, a grand slam would follow for Chatfield. Bringing the lead up to 11-1 for the Hokies.
Kleiman needed just three outs to end game one early, but Cal wasn't going to let that happen easily.
Nailyn Marshall started the half inning off with a single. Kleiman forced a groundout for her first out before Butler gapped a double to lessen the deficit, 11-2. Lagi Quiroga followed suit with an RBI base hit of her own, bringing Cal within one run of extending the ballgame.
Tech head coach Pete D'Amour was forced into making a pitching change with bases loaded and two out, bringing Emma Lemley in to find that final out. Which she did successfully, causing Mika Lee to pop out.
Hokies fire back strong against Cal after a devastating series loss to Pitt last week. Tech can clinch the series victory Saturday at 5 p.m. with coverage available on the ACC Network.
