2025 Virginia Tech Target Jermiel Atkins Announces His College Decision
Virginia Tech offensive tackle target Jermiel Atkins decided today he was not going to attend Virginia Tech.
According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine however, it seems like it was Kentucky's race to lose. The On3 RPM had Atkins at a 96.1% chance to commit to the Wildcats, leading Virginia Tech's whopping 1.4% in second place. Atkins had spoken very highly about Kentucky during the recruiting trail, with 247Sports nabbing him as saying, "What is there not to like about them? They are a powerhouse school. They are a downhill running team and a great passing team when they have to pass," so it's easy to tell he fell in love with the Wildcats
Atkins had narrowed hist list down to three schools before his commitment. After taking an official visit to Kentucky and Virginia Tech, naturally those schools were finalists. As a shock to some, Minnesota was listed as the third team in his finalists.
Jermiel Atkins is a consensus three-star player who attends Trotwood-Madison HIgh School in Dayton, Ohio.
Listed at 6-foot-8, 247Sports ranks him as the 47th best offensive tackle in the 2025 recruting class, and the 19th best player in Ohio. He holds other offers from Arizona State, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Toledo, Tulsa, West Virginia, and Western Kentucky.
Prior to Jermiel's commitment, Josh Edwards of 247Sports submitted Crystal Ball for Atkins to land at UK.
Atkins is an extremely exciting three-star recruit that would have been a great add to the Virginia Tech Hokies' 2025 recruiting class. Atkins fits what head coach Brent Pry and offensive line coach Ron Crook have been trying to build on the offensive line. Purely based off of size alone, being 6-foot-8 and 270+ lbs will get you some looks for sure. There are still a ton of prospects left for the Virginia Tech coaching staff to try and get to come on campus.
Virginia Tech has already done a solid job recruitng offensive linemen, picking up two three-stars in the process: 6-foot-7.5 interior lineman Carter Stallard and 275-pound interior lineman Nathaniel Wright.
Despite only having 14 recruits committed, Virginia Tech currently ranks as the 43rd overall class in 2025, according to 247Sports.