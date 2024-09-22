5 Takeaways From Virginia Tech vs Rutgers
1. Slow Start On Both Sides
Virginia Tech had a tough time on both sides of the football today, on offense and defense similar to games in the past. The defense allowed back-to-back rushing touchdowns in the first quarter which has been a problem for them all season, the offense, however, had a tough time moving the ball which put the defense in a tough spot with early fumbles.
2. Turnovers
The Virginia Tech Hokies struggled today with taking care of the football on offense, leading to them being down 23-7 to end the 3rd quarter. The Hokies had 4 total turnovers with 3 fumbles and an interception late in the game which they could have taken the lead for the win. The interception came off a corner blitz late and a deflected pass with a little over a minute left in the game, if this continues you may have to wonder about the future of this offense and where this team could end up this season.
3. The Rushing Attack Was Unstoppable Again On Offense For Virginia Tech
The Hokies' rushing attack was yet again unstoppable today, as a team they ran for 183 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Kyron Drones rushed for 60 yards on 9 carries with an average of 6.7 yards a run, and running back Bhayshul Tuten had 15 carries for 122 yards and 3 touchdowns. Bhayshul Tuten is looking more and more like a potential NFL running back by the game and teams are having a tough time stopping him.
4. Pass Protection
The Virginia Tech offensive line had a lot of moments where they looked out of sync yet again this season. The team struggled with keeping the backfield empty, leading to miscues on passing plays that led to the rushing attack that needed to be the savior for the offense. Layth Ghannam didn't play and Xavier Chaplin was hurt again today which are key contributors to what the offensive line can do when they are clicking.
5. Passing Game
The passing game for the Hokies was somewhat nonexistent, as quarterback Kyron Drones finished with 137 yards passing on a 48% pass completion percentage with no touchdowns. This kind of output will not get things done for the Hokies and has been holding the team back, as well as some overthrown targets by Drones. The Hokies had plays where receivers were open but were yet again overthrown where they could've scored a touchdown and this is another big part of why the Hokies struggle with moving the ball. You can only run the ball for so long until the opposing defense comes up to stop the run and the offense is struggling with finding a consistent answer throwing the football.