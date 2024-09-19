Three Keys to Victory for Virginia Tech Against Rutgers
Virginia Tech will face arguably their hardest opponent that they've faced all season. As it stand currently, Virginia Tech holds a 2-1 record, with wins over Old Dominion and Marshall, and an upset loss against Vanderbilt. There's a large room for improvement, especially regarding the week one performance against the Commodores.
There's been a lot of change in the landscape of the ACC, the Big Ten, and college football in general since that game. Rutgers has looked solid in their first two games, facing a mid-tier MAC team, and a FCS team in Howard.
Similar to some other week 4 matchups in the ACC, Rutgers is facing their first big test of the season.
According to Bill Connelly's SP+, a metric which takes opponent strength and tempo into account to compile a list of the most efficient teams in college football, a metric which has expanded to measuring all FBS, FCS, D2, D3, and NAIA schools, Rutgers is the 41st best team in the country. This ranking places the Scarlet Knights above the Purdue Boilermakers, the Northwestern Wildcats, the UCLA Bruins, the Michigan State Spartans, the Wisconsin Badgers, the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the Maryland Terrapins in the Big Ten--placing them as the 11th best team in the conference.
Rutgers is certainly a team that shouldn't be taken lightly, and they have talent all over the field, just like most other Big Ten schools have. To quote Brent Pry's recent press conference: "They’re strong and physical, with linebackers at 6’5”, 250 pounds. This is a traditional Big 10 group, both offensively and defensively."
The long list of talent on this team is scary, and there's plenty of places where Virginia Tech will need to limit Rutgers' success.
Here's Virginia Tech's three keys to victory against Rutgers
1. Limit Rutgers Run Game
This seems obvious, an impossible task almost, but there has to be some way to limit Rutgers' efficiency in the run game. According to College Football Insiders, Rutgers has the #1 offense in the nation for net points per drive, averaging 4.455 points per drive. If Kyle Monangai can continue to run with over eight yards per rush, it's no question that Rutgers would win that game, and score at will. Virginia Tech has to find a way to limit the run game, even if it means selling out to the run, bringing an extra linebacker to the equation, and risking deep passes, there has to be a way.
2. Pressure Athan Kaliakmanis
In the red zone this year, we've seen Rutgers completely have their way, scoring at a rate that is top-10 in the country. Yes, the Rutgers rushing game is important, but to limit that success, they have to get pressure up front. The Scarlet Knights' biggest weakness on offense is probably the interior line, and that is where I see Virginia Tech applying the most pressure.
3. Run. The. Ball.
The biggest weakness for the Hokies to expose is the Rutgers' run defense. It just so happens that Virginia Tech's identity on offense is running the football. The Drop-back offense has been questionable, but Kyron Drones' success in the run game has been undeniable. Unlike some other ACC running backs, Bhayshul Tuten has been as advertised in 2024. The Hokies cannot be playing catch-up against the Knights, because they have to run the ball throughout the game.