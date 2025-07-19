A First-Timer's Guide to Virginia Tech Football Game Day
Football days can often be hectic in the Blacksburg area. Here's three key pieces of advice from myself about things to do, not to do, etc.
No. 1: If you're a student trying to buy tickets, get the season ticket pass.
For marquee games on the Hokies' 2025 schedule, it's easier to make back the money by selling your ticket through a social media service like Snapchat, Instagram, etc. One key example last year was Clemson. Virginia Tech's 2025 football pass was $225, around $32 per game. For the Virginia game, my father bought a ticket up near the top, so I sold my game ticket for $80. Buy the season ticket passes because if there's a game you need to skip, it's very easy to make it back.
No. 2: Pack light.
In the past, I've tried to bring a notepad into the stands so I could write down tidbits about the game. It will get soaked if you're near the student section. My personal recommendation is to bring only as much as you absolutely need; for me, that includes a charger bank. If you’re covering the game as a student or aspiring journalist, jot down quick keywords you can expand on later. Most importantly: stay present. The best insight comes from watching the whole field.
No. 3: Show up early and drink plenty of water.
If it’s your first time at Lane, rolling in at kickoff will be hectic, since a plethora of people are attempting to do the exact same thing. My personal advice: try to be in your seat at least 30 minutes before game time so you can prepare everything and grab food when it's not gametime.
Another recommendation of mine is to grab plenty of water. Lane Stadium houses 66,000, many of whom will be jumping around during the game. As such, make sure that you buy bottled water from any of the concession areas around the stand and stay hydrated.