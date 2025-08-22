A Game-by-Game Prediction for 2025 Virginia Tech Football
Here's my game-by-game thoughts for how I believe that Virginia Tech football's 2025 campaign unfolds.
Week 1: Hokies stumble out the gate, dropping Aflac Kickoff to South Carolina
In my view, this matchup doesn’t shape up to be a nail-biter, but it also won’t be a game that’s completely decided before the fourth quarter. Virginia Tech should keep things competitive, hanging around long enough to make the Gamecocks sweat, but South Carolina’s depth and willpower, especially alongside the defensive line, will eventually create some separation, resulting in a game decided by ten points. South Carolina wins this one, 31-21.
Week 2: Virginia Tech avenges its 2024 overtime loss to Vanderbilt
I think the Hokies prevail in this one, having already matched up against Diego Pavia once last season. That familiarity gives the defense an edge, and Brent Pry’s group will be more prepared to counter his dual-threat ability this time around. On the other side of the ball, Virginia Tech’s revamped offensive scheme poses a serious challenge for Vanderbilt’s defense. Kyron Drones notched his best passing performance of 2024 against the Commodores, throwing for 322 yards, and he should find similar success in the rematch. With improved depth, the Hokies have the upper hand in this contest, although they possessed the same advantage last year and still lost. This is a game that I think could flip to Vanderbilt if Virginia Tech isn't careful. My score: Virginia Tech 42, Vanderbilt 31.
Week 3: Virginia Tech rolls over Old Dominion
Barring an upset akin to the 2022 season, the Hokies are heavy favorites against Old Dominion and should have little trouble asserting control. With clear advantages in talent, depth, and experience, Virginia Tech should dictate the tempo from the outset. If Kyron Drones and the offense dial it in early, the Monarchs will find it difficult to keep pace. By the fourth quarter, the Hokies should have built a decisive lead, leaving little doubt about the outcome. For me, Virginia Tech wins this one, 42-21, with the score padded late by an Old Dominion touchdown (or two).
Week 4: Hokies stampede Wofford to move to 3-1
Like its contest against Old Dominion, this one shouldn't be close, coming against the Wofford Terriers, an FCS squad. My score prediction is 45-7, in favor of Virginia Tech, and this contest should be one over by halftime. One interesting caveat: I could see William "Pop" Watson or Garret Rangel making a start (or alternating drives) if the staff opts to rest Drones for the conference slate ahead.
Week 5: Pry wins second one-score game in head coaching career vs. Wolfpack
I think Brent Pry notches just the second one-score victory of his head coaching career in this matchup with NC State, and I see it standing as the lone one-possession win for Virginia Tech this season, coming with a final score of 35-28. The Wolfpack line up well with the Hokies across the board, featuring a strong yet inconsistent quarterback in CJ Bailey, a receiving corps that, like Tech’s, has been reshaped — Virginia Tech through departures to the NFL, NC State through the transfer portal — and a high-caliber linebacker in Caden Fordham to mirror Caleb Woodson’s presence for the Hokies. The similarities make this a true toss-up, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the outcome swing either direction. Depending on how the earlier weeks unfold, I think both a 4–1 or 2–3 record is a very realistic scenario for Tech heading out of this one.
Week 6: Tech improves to 5-1, trouncing ACC bottom-feeder Wake Forest
Wake Forest’s quarterback situation remains uncertain, led by the pairing of Robby Ashford and Deshawn Purdie. Ashford spent last season as LaNorris Sellers’ backup at South Carolina, while Purdie, after playing at Charlotte, initially transferred to Florida before ultimately landing in Winston-Salem. If Ashford receives the nod, the Demon Deacons’ aerial attack figures to be limited, which plays directly into Virginia Tech’s defensive strengths. The Hokies should be able to load up on the run and create constant pressure in the backfield. I’ll take Tech grinding out a 20-7 victory in a largely uneventful contest that could place them in the "Receiving Votes" category of the Associated Press' top-25, or perhaps even the top-25 itself for the first time since early in the 2021 campaign.
Week 7: ACC title sleepers Georgia Tech vanquish Hokies
I placed Georgia Tech at No. 3 in my ACC preseason Power Rankings and if things break the right way, I can see them reaching the ACC title game this December. Here's what I said on the Yellow Jackets in my preview:
"If not for a midseason injury to Haynes King, last season could've been more for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were the first to take down what then looked like a juggernaut in Coral Gables and almost defeated Georgia in an eight-overtime heartbreaking loss. Though the Yellow Jackets ended the season on a loss, an 8-4 or 9-3 regular season was within the realm of possibility if Georgia Tech had beaten Syracuse (31-28 loss in reality) or if King was healthy for its bout against Virginia Tech (a 21-6 loss).
As it stands, King is one of the ACC's premier signal-callers, having garnered nine votes for the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and ranking second in the final voting tally."
With that in mind, I believe that King is a stronger signal-caller than Drones and paired with an explosive back in Jamal Haynes, the Yellow Jackets take down the Hokies, with the final margin at 31-17.
Week 8: Virginia Tech claims Friday night contest, moves to 6-2
A now presumably unranked Virginia Tech turns the page to its lone weekday matchup of the season, a Friday night showndown with California. The Golden Bears, while not projected to contend in the ACC’s upper tier, bring a roster that can be dangerous if overlooked, but also one unproven, led by Ohio State transfer Devin Brown. For the Hokies, focus and execution will be critical to avoid stumbling in a game that, on paper, looks attainable. I think Virginia Tech dials in that focus, claiming a 28-17 victory and securing a bowl game for the third straight year.
Week 9: Hokies drop to 6-3 following loss to Louisville
This is one matchup I could see going either way, but I give Louisville a slight edge due to the play of quarterback Miller Moss. A transfer from USC, Moss has shown flashes of poise and strong decision-making and appears to be the type of player who could elevate his game in big spots. If he finds his rhythm early, he has the potential to be the difference-maker.
Virginia Tech, though, shouldn’t be discounted. The Hokies bring plenty of balance, and this is the type of contest where defensive matchups matter. That applies especially at running back, where the Hokies feature a three-pronged attack of Terion Stewart, Braydon Bennett and Marcellous Hawkins.
Still, with Moss’s experience and the Cardinals’ depth, I lean Louisville in a tight contest, with 34-20 being the final score.
Week 10: Hokies take down Castellanos and the 'Noles in Tallahassee
This matchup has the feel of a potential get-back game after the Louisville clash, though if Florida State emerges as a true ACC title contender late in the year, it could just as easily spark a rough stretch for the Hokies. Still, I see Virginia Tech finishing the season a notch above the Seminoles, with enough balance on both sides of the ball to close strong. I’ll take the Hokies pulling away late, sealing a two-score win by a 34-24 margin, with a final field goal in the closing minutes providing the cushion to put the game out of reach.
Week 11: Carson Beck-led Miami squad defeat the Hokies in Lane
I have Beck rated as the second-best quarterback in the ACC this season, just a hair ahead of Georgia Tech’s Haynes King and a step behind Clemson’s Cade Klubnik. While Beck may not have the same depth of weapons he had during his time at Georgia, he still possesses the skill set, poise and football IQ necessary to carry a team against a solid defense like Virginia Tech’s. I expect Beck to orchestrate Miami’s offense efficiently, exploiting mismatches and keeping the chains moving. Even if Virginia Tech’s defense stiffens at times, the Hurricanes’ balanced attack should be enough to pull away in the second half, resulting in a 30-20 final score and a tough conference loss for Tech that drops them to 7-4.
Regular Season Finale: Virginia Tech takes care of business against Virginia.
The Hokies are convincingly favored once again. One major storyline only adds to Virginia Tech’s edge; Virginia losing star wide receiver Malachi Fields to Notre Dame is a significant blow to the Cavaliers' offense.
Just to put things in perspective: Virginia Tech has dominated this rivalry, winning 19 of the last 20 Commonwealth Clash faceoffs. The Hokies take this hypothetical game, 45-10, and end my projected regular season with an 8-4 record.