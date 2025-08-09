2025 ACC Football Preseason Power Rankings: Where Do The Hokies Land?
Though preseason power rankings rarely predict how a season will actually unfold, they’re always a way to spark discussion, gauge expectations and see how teams stack up on paper before the first whistle blows. Here's my power rankings for every team with the college football season growing ever closer each coming day.
No. 17: Stanford Cardinal
Former Cardinal Andrew Luck returns as the team's new general manager, but the mood around the team isn't one that raises a plethora of optimistic feelings. Eli Brown returns under quarterback; however, the sophomore's first campaign was a rocky up-and-down affair. In 2024, Brown threw for 274 passing yards, two touchdowns and three picks.
Beside him, there’s not much to speak on. Last year, Virginia Tech walloped Stanford 31-7, controlling the game from start to finish and leaving little doubt about which team was better prepared and more physical that day. The Cardinal haven't shown much improvement on paper, leading me to believe that they will not qualify for a bowl this season and will be towards the bottom of the ACC once again.
No. 16: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Wake Forest landed Robby Ashford from South Carolina in the offseason. Here's what Virginia Tech On SI publisher Jackson Caudell said on Wake Forest quarterback Ashford:
"Ashford brings plenty of experience and that might be what matters most to the Demon Deacons this season. In the first season under head coach Jake Dickert, this is a brand new roster and it will be a 'year zero' of sorts in Winston-Salem. Ashford is a mobile threat, but don't expect much from the passing attack this season."
Ashford’s mobility will give Wake Forest some flexibility offensively, but with questions both at receiver and under center, I expect the run game to factor more into the Demon Deacons' game. Ashford will help the team on the ground, but his limited aerial production will keep the Demon Deacons from ascending into the upper echelon.
No. 15 - Boston College Eagles
Boston College enters the 2025 season with tempered expectations. The Eagles finished 7-6 in 2024 (4-4 ACC) under first-year head coach Bill O’Brien, but the Eagles ranked No. 13 of all 17 teams in the conference in the ACC preseason poll.
Offensively, the Eagles must replace key contributors in the backfield; last year, tailbacks Treshaun Ward and Kye Robichaux combined for 1,150 yards and 12 touchdowns.
All in all, Boston College’s ceiling may be modest due to a punishing schedule, including trips to Clemson, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and SMU; they’ll need veteran leadership and consistency to exceed what are shaping up to be modest projections.
No. 14 - California Golden Bears
California enters 2025 as something of a wild card. The Golden Bears finished 6-7 last season, including a disappointing 2-6 mark in conference play, and struggled to find week-to-week consistency. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza provided occasional flashes of promise, but he’s no longer in Berkeley, having transferred to Indiana in the offseason.
Now, it's Devin Brown's turn. Per 247Sports, Brown was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, ranked as the No. 44 recruit in the Class of 2022 and the No. 5 quarterback in the country. After three seasons with limited action at Ohio State, he heads to Berkeley seeking a bigger role and a fresh start.
No. 13 - Virginia Cavaliers
I do think that Virginia will exceed its record from last season (5-7), but the reason for that is moreso due to a weak schedule. The only squad from last year's top-5 in the ACC that the Cavaliers will face off against is Louisville (No. 5) and the Cavaliers will only face off against three of the top eight.
Virginia is without its main signal-caller from last season: Anthony Colandrea, who left for UNLV after the season's conclusion. Wide receiver Malachi Fields is also gone, having transferred to Notre Dame this past offseason. Though Virginia presumably has a better option under quarterback with Chandler Morris coming in from North Texas, the lack of offensive support and a still-tattered secondary leads me to think that this season will, at most, only be a small upgrade.
No. 12 - Syracuse Orange
Syracuse arrives in 2025 under an aura of uncertainty despite last year’s breakout success. After going 10-3 in Fran Brown’s debut season — thanks largely to signal-caller Kyle McCord's efforts — expectations were high. However, the preseason polls have placed the Orange 12th in the ACC, tied with Tech and just ahead of Boston College.
Syracuse must replace McCord and several offensive weapons, with ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranking them lowest of the ACC in terms of returning production at just 46%. At quarterback, transfers Rickie Collins and Steve Angeli will compete for the starting role in what is shaping up to be a rebuilding year for the Orange.
No. 11 - North Carolina Tar Heels
The 2025 season ushers in a new era for North Carolina under legendary coach Bill Belichick, the former head coach of the NFL's New England Patriots.
Schedule-wise, Carolina enters with a favorable path. The Tar Heels will play two of the ACC's top-five from a season ago: Clemson on Oct. 4 and Syracuse on Oct. 31.
North Carolina's season depends heavily on how quickly Belichick adapts to college football and molds this new roster. If the pieces align, a surprise run toward ACC contention isn't completely off the table; if not, the inconsistencies could expose a steep learning curve.
No. 10 - Florida State Seminoles
Tommy Castellanos joins a Florida State squad facing as many questions as you can imagine. After an undefeated 2023 regular season, the Seminoles collapsed to a 2-10 record in 2024, with much of the roster built through the transfer portal. This year’s group once again leans heavily on incoming talent, but it’s hard to envision a repeat of last season’s disastrous results.
Castellanos’ dual-threat ability should provide a spark to an offense that was anemic last year. Last year, the then-junior tossed 18 touchdowns and five picks for Boston College, throwing for a 61.5% completion rate. If the new pieces can gel quickly, Florida State can claw its way back to respectability.
No. 9 - NC State Wolfpack
NC State's fortunes will largely be determined by now-sophomore signal-caller CJ Bailey. Here's what Jackson had to say on Bailey:
"Bailey flashed elite potential last season for the Wolfpack, but also made plenty of mistakes and had turnover problems, which is to be expected of a true freshman. Bailey posesses the traits you want in a high-level quarterback, from his frame and size to his arm strength, but can he put it all together this season?"
When Bailey was good, he was very good. His brightest moment came in November, when the Wolfpack dismantled Stanford 59-28. However, those highs were accompanied by some frigid lows. The very next week, in a cold Raleigh night, Bailey managed just 184 yards on 16-of-39 passing. One week later, against Georgia Tech, he threw for 147 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.
Four of Bailey’s outings in 2024 produced a quarterback rating over 70; five others dipped below 46, underscoring the type of steady efficiency Bailey will need to develop if he’s to become a long-term answer at quarterback.
No. 8 - Virginia Tech Hokies
One-score games will likely determine the Hokies’ fate this upcoming season. Last year, all but two of their losses were decided by a single possession. Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Miami, Syracuse, and Duke were all matchups Tech could have won if not for a trio of key mistakes in execution, play-calling, and late-game discipline. Cleaning up those miscues could be the difference between another middling season and legitimate ACC contention in 2025.
Limiting those mistakes will be pivotal for Tech, which comes to 2025 with a revamped team. One area that remains the same? Quarterback, where Kyron Drones returns after an abbreviated 2024 campaign cut short by injury. Presumably at full health, Drones will be tasked with providing stability and leadership under center and his performance could ultimately set the ceiling for how far the Hokies can go this year.
No. 7 - Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh's 2024 campaign was a tale of two halves: the first was a 7-0 start that placed Pittsburgh squarely into consideration for the ACC Championship. However, the momentum unraveled in the second half, with an 0-6 finish amid a myriad amount of injuries to skill players. If the Panthers can avoid the injury bug, they could vault themselves into sleeper territory for making the ACC title game.
No. 6 - Duke Blue Devils
In most cases, a nine-win season wouldn't warrant a change at the most important position, but Duke possibly landed the most coveted quarterback in the transfer portal this offseason in former Tulane signal-caller Darian Mensah. Receiving a $4 million per year contract comes with an abundance of expectations and pressure to perform right off the bat. Mensah’s arrival not only signals Duke’s intent to compete at a higher level but also puts a spotlight on the quarterback room, where he’ll need to quickly build chemistry with new teammates and prove he can lead the Blue Devils to sustained success.
No. 5 - Louisville Cardinals
Miller Moss gives Louisville a proven leader under center, bringing poise, accuracy, and the ability to stretch the field. After transferring in from Southern California with high expectations, he’ll be counted on to elevate an offense that showed flashes last season but struggled with consistency, dropping close games to SMU, Miami and Stanford. Paired with a capable RB1 in Isaac Brown, Moss has the tools to keep the Cardinals in the ACC title conversation if he can limit turnovers and deliver in big moments.
No. 4 - SMU Mustangs
Last year's ACC regular season champions return and they'll bring back a familiar name under center. Kevin Jennings mans the fort again for the Mustangs, having compiled 3,245 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024.
However, this season presents a tougher in-conference slate for SMU, which will face three of the conference's top five from 2024: Clemson (No. 2), Miami (No. 3) and Louisville (No. 5). Brashard Smith is also no longer with the team, having moved on to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. SMU should contend once again for a CFP berth and an ACC championship, though the road to achieving that will be tougher in Year 2 of its time in the ACC.
No. 3 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
If not for a midseason injury to Haynes King, last season could've been more for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were the first to take down what then looked like a juggernaut in Coral Gables and almost defeated Georgia in an eight-overtime heartbreaking loss. Though the Yellow Jackets ended the season on a loss, an 8-4 or 9-3 regular season was within the realm of possibility if Georgia Tech had beaten Syracuse (31-28 loss in reality) or if King was healthy for its bout against Virginia Tech (a 21-6 loss).
As it stands, King is one of the ACC's premier signal-callers, having garnered nine votes for the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and ranking second in the final voting tally.
No. 2 - Miami Hurricanes
Although the Hurricanes have moved on from Cam Ward at quarterback, Carson Beck steps in as a capable and promising replacement. The transition won’t be seamless, but Beck has shown enough potential from his time with Georgia to, at minimum, keep Miami among the ACC's top five.
No. 1 - Clemson Tigers
Clemson's ruled the roost for a long time and it looks unlikely to change. Signal-caller Cade Klubnik enters his final season at the helm of the Tigers; the senior threw for 3,639 yards and 36 passing touchdowns in orange and white last season. Klubnik collected a gargantuan 146 votes of 183 for ACC Preseason Player of the Year Award.
The next closest? Georgia Tech's quarterback, Haynes King, with nine. With receivers Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr. alongside Klubnik to anchor the air attack, Clemson looks primed for another ACC championship berth and a ticket to the College Football Playoff once again.