A Need-to-Know for Virginia Tech Football's Week 10 Bout vs. No. 16 Louisville Today
It's game day! For the ninth time in 2025, Virginia Tech football suits up for battle, taking on No. 16 Louisville at 3 p.m. ET. Here's how you can tune in and follow the contest:
Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
Tme: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Lane Stadium (Blacksburg, Va.)
TV: The CW
Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
Analyst: Wll Blackmon
Sidelines: Wes Bryant
Mobile App: CW app
Online: cw.tv.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
Analyst: Mike Burnop
Sidelines: Zach Mackey
In Blacksburg: The Bear, 105.3 FM
Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
Mobile Apps: HokieSports mobile app
Online/Full List of Affiliates: HokieSports.com/listen
Today's game day notes:
Last Friday, for only the second time this year, Virginia Tech both won an ACC contest and covered the spread. With that victory, the Hokies sit three wins away from snagging bowl eligiblity with four contests remaining. A loss to No. 16 Louisville today would remove the margin of error and necessitate Tech running the table after this week.
The Cardinals (6-1, 3-1 ACC) are in the upper echelon of the ACC this year, fighting with No. 8 Georgia Tech, No. 10 Miami and No. 15 Virginia for the two spots in the ACC championship game, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 6 in Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech is not in that fight and will be mathematically eliminated from ACC title contention with another loss, since no ACC team has ever made the title game with three losses.
The Hokies have an ongoing six-game losing streak against ACC opponents ranked in the top-25 at the time of meeting. Tech's only win in the 2020s against such a foe was in its iconic 2021 opener against then-No. 10 North Carolina.
The Hokies enter as 10.5-point pups on ESPN BET and possess 25.6% odds on ESPN's FPI of capturing the game. One promising note: the Hokies have held four of their last five opponents to under 100 rushing yards. Last Friday, Tech compiled 357 yards on the ground, punctuated by a career-high 167 from Division II transfer Marcellous Hawkins and a season-high 137 from quarterback Kyron Drones.
Thus far, Louisville's season has been exemplary. The Cardinals throttled Eastern Kentucky, 51-17, before outlasting James Madison, 28-14. After trouncing Bowling Green, 40-17, Louisville overcame a 17-point first-quarter deficit to take down Pittsburgh, 34-27. After their lone loss of the campaign, a 30-27 overtime heartbreaker to Virginia, the Cardinals bounced back, handing then-No. 2 Miami its first and only loss of the campaign, before handling Boston College, 38-24.
In the ACC standings, Louisville sits in fourth behind Georgia Tech, Virginia and Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets and 'Hoos are the only two teams to not drop an ACC contest thus far this season.
Four and a half hours remain until kickoff. We'll have you covered here on Virginia Tech On SI until then.