Virginia Tech vs. UNC Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 28

The No. 18 UNC Tar Heels host the Virginia Tech Hokies in ACC action on Saturday night.

UNC has bounced back with two upset wins at Syracuse and over Louisville after getting blown out at NC State last week. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is in a bit of a slide with just two wins in its last six games, including an upset loss to Florida State as -4.5 favorites a few weeks ago.

The Tar Heels still have a perfect 16-0 home record this season, while Virginia Tech is just 3-5 on the road.

UNC has won the last two meetings against Virginia Tech, including 91-59 last year on the road.

Can the Tar Heels take care of business at Chapel Hill?

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. UNC Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Virginia Tech: +6.5 (-102)

UNC: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Virginia Tech: +260

UNC: -330

Total

148.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Virginia Tech vs. UNC How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Dean E. Smith Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Virginia Tech record: 18-10

UNC record: 22-6

Virginia Tech vs. UNC Betting Trends

Virginia Tech is 16-12 ATS this season

UNC is 16-12 ATS this season

Virginia Tech is 8-4 ATS on the road this season

UNC is 11-5 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 14-14 in Virginia Tech games this season

The UNDER is 15-13 in UNC games this season

The OVER is 6-6 in Virginia Tech road games this season

The UNDER is 9-7 in UNC home games this season

Virginia Tech vs. UNC Key Players to Watch

Seth Trimble, Guard, UNC Tar Heels

With standout freshman guard Caleb Wilson out due to injury, the Tar Heels have needed someone to step up. Seth Trimble did just that with 30 points on 11 of 16 shooting in a crucial 77-74 victory over Louisville on Monday night.

The senior guard is averaging 14.2 points per game this season (15.0 at home), and has scored just 17 total points in his previous two games. He’ll look to build on that on Saturday night against Virginia Tech, against whom he scored 17 points last season.

Virginia Tech vs. UNC Prediction and Pick

While UNC has been perfect straight up at home, Virginia Tech has been pretty strong against the spread on the road.

The Hokies are 8-4 ATS on the road and 9-4 ATS as underdogs this season, including 8-3 as road underdogs, and 3-0 when the spread was between +5.5 and +9.5. Meanwhile, UNC is just 11-10 ATS as a favorite, although that improves to 9-5 as a home favorite.

Wilson’s injury is key for UNC, and Virginia Tech knows how to keep games close. I’ll back the Hokies as road underdogs on Saturday night.

Pick: Virginia Tech +6.5 (-102)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.