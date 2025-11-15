A Need-to-Know for Virginia Tech Football's Week 12 Showdown with Florida State Today
It's game day! For the 10th time in 2025, Virginia Tech football suits up for battle, taking on Florida State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here's how you can tune in and follow the contest:
Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Doak Campbell Stadium (Tallahassee, Fla.)
TV: ACC Network
Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Max Browne
Sidelines: Ashley Stroehlein
Mobile App: ESPN
Online: espn.com/watch
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
Analyst: Mike Burnop
Sidelines: Zach Mackey
In Blacksburg: The Bear, 105.3 FM
Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
Mobile Apps: HokieSports mobile app
Online/Full List of Affiliates: HokieSports.com/listen
Today's game day notes:
Today’s contest carries no implications for the ACC title race — both Virginia Tech and Florida State have already been eliminated from contention. Instead, the matchup takes on a different kind of significance. For each program, it’s about pride, momentum, and clawing one step closer to bowl eligibility in a season that hasn’t unfolded the way either envisioned.
With both teams battling inconsistency, this game becomes less about chasing championships and more about stabilizing direction. A win won’t entirely rewrite the narrative of the year, but it can help salvage something meaningful: a chance to extend the season, a boost to locker-room morale and a reminder that there’s still progress to be made even in a challenging campaign. On several occasions this season, Virginia Tech interim head coach Philip Montgomery has spotlighted his wish to write "an unbelievable end" to the story of the Hokies' 2025 campaign.
In short, while the stakes may not involve hardware, they’re plenty real for two teams trying to end a difficult year on firmer footing.
For the Hokies (3-6, 2-3 ACC), a loss knocks the team out of bowl eligibility and would mark the first time since 2022 that Virginia Tech is not present in the bowl festivities. The Hokies enter this contest having lost three of their last four, with their lone triumph being a Friday night double-overtime thriller over Cal, 42-34.
Meanwhile, Florida State produced a terrific opening to the season, toppling then-No. 8 Alabama and vaulting up to as high as No. 8 itself. However, once its ACC slate arrived, the Seminoles crashed. Florida State has just one conference win this season and five in-conference losses, including a 20-13 defeat at the hands of Stanford.
Florida State's lone ACC victory was a 42-7 thrashing of Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons defeated Wake Forest, 30-23, on Oct. 4.
Virginia Tech's showdown with the Seminoles begins in 10 hours' time. We've got you covered today with live score updates, the game recap, the transcript from the press conference, as well as women's basketball's coverage today vs. Coastal Carolina.