A Need-to-Know for Virginia Tech Football's Week 4 Clash With Wofford Today
It's gameday once again. For the third straight weekend, Virginia Tech football will play in Lane Stadium, facing the FCS Wofford Terriers today at 12 p.m. ET.
The Hokies (0-3) dropped their third straight game of the 2025 campaign this past Saturday to Old Dominion; dating back to Syracuse of last year, they have now lost seven of their past eight contests. Tech is in desperate need of a confidence-inspiring victory in interim head coach Philip Montgomery's first game at the helm of the Hokies following the firing of Brent Pry.
Here's how you can watch tonight's game.
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.
- TV: ACC Network Extra, ESPN+
- Play-by-Play: Doug Sherman
- Analyst: Forrest Conoly
- Mobile App: ESPN
- Online: ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
- In Blacksburg, The Bear, 105.3 FM
- Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
- Mobile Apps: HokieSports mobile app
- Online/Full List of Affiliates: HokieSports.com/listen
What's at stake against Wofford?
Virginia Tech's defense ranks 10th-worst in the FBS, yielding 448 yards per game and ninth-worst in scoring defense (37.7 ppg allowed). Its offense is only marginally better, ranking No. 101 in yards per game (339).
Wofford's offense is lackluster, as well, tallying only 197 total yards a contest, 20th-worst in the FCS.
The Hokies and Terriers don’t share much history on the gridiron, having met just once before. That lone matchup came in 2022, when Virginia Tech controlled the game from start to finish in a 27-7 win at Lane Stadium. Saturday’s tilt marks only the second all-time meeting, but the stakes for Tech go well beyond the series record. If the Hokies were to stumble and drop their Week 4 contest, it would mark their first 0-4 start since 1974, a skid that would mark one of the program’s darkest stretches and further intensify the pressure on a team already searching for stability in the wake of Pry's firing.
Through three weeks, signal-caller Kyron Drones has been at the epicenter of Virginia Tech’s offensive struggles. While his dual-threat ability at his apex gives the Hokies a versatile option under center, the execution has not matched the potential. Although he leads the team in rushing yards, the passing attack has been inconsistent. Facing Wofford, a game that should give Tech room to breathe, Drones has a critical opportunity to get right. He doesn’t need to light up the stat sheet, but does need to show command of the offense — delivering crisp throws, sustaining drives and avoiding unnecessary mistakes. A sharp performance here could serve as a reset point, building confidence both for him and for the offense as a collective before ACC play intensifies.
Virginia Tech and Wofford will kick off their Week 4 contest in three hours. Today, we'll have you covered with live score updates, a game recap and press conference transcripts and tidbits.