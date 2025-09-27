A Need-to-Know for Virginia Tech Football's Week 5 Clash With NC State Today
Following a three-game home slate, Virginia Tech faces its first true road test tonight, squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack tonight at 7 p.m. ET.
Here's how you can watch tonight's game.
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C.
- TV: CW
- Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
- Analyst: Will Blackmon
- Sidelines: Wes Bryant
- Mobile App: CW app
- Online: cw.tv.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
- In Blacksburg, The Bear, 105.3 FM
- Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
- Mobile Apps: HokieSports mobile app
- Online/Full List of Affiliates: HokieSports.com/listen
What's at stake?
Virginia Tech holds a 28-20-4 (57.7%) all-time advantage over NC State. Its last ten matchups against the Wolfpack produce a roughly similar result; the Hokies are 5-4-1 (55%) against NC State in their last 10 games. However, on the road, Tech is 4-9-1 (32.1%), a reminder that Carter-Finley Stadium has historically been an unforgiving environment.
This year’s Wolfpack squad has started on reasonably solid footing, entering Saturday’s contest at 3-1 overall and 1-1 in ACC play. Their lone blemish came two weeks ago against Duke, a 45-33 loss that exposed defensive lapses but also showcased the offensive potential under second-year quarterback CJ Bailey. The redshirt sophomore has been one of the ACC’s most productive passers in the early stretch of the season, ranking No. 21 nationally and No. 4 in the conference in quarterback rating. Bailey has shown the ability to stretch defenses vertically while keeping plays alive with his legs, an element that has helped NC State navigate early challenges in conference play.
Bailey has benefitted from a revamped receiving corps, where sophomore Terrell Anderson has stepped into a bigger role following the offseason transfer of Kevin Concepcion to Texas A&M. Anderson’s size and ability to win contested catches have given Bailey a reliable downfield option, one that Virginia Tech’s secondary will have to account for.
On the other side, Virginia Tech’s fortunes will likely hinge on quarterback Kyron Drones. Drones has been inconsistent through the Hokies’ first four games, but his dual-threat ability makes him the clear fulcrum of the offense. His chemistry with wideouts Ayden Greene and Donavon Greene has flashed in moments, and if the Hokies are to generate enough points to keep pace with Bailey and the Wolfpack, that tandem will need to be sharp. Sustaining drives, avoiding turnovers and creating explosive plays in the passing game will all be necessary if Tech is to force an upset on the road.
With NC State’s offensive rhythm colliding against Virginia Tech’s ongoing search for identity, Saturday’s matchup has the potential to be shaped by quarterback play — a duel between Bailey’s arm and Drones’ all-around playmaking.
Today, we'll have you covered with live score updates, a game recap, press conference transcripts, takeaways and more.