A Need-to-Know for Virginia Tech Football's Week 6 Bout Vs. Wake Forest Today
In just under three hours, Virginia Tech football begins its sixth game of the 2025 campaign, taking on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 1 p.m. ET.
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.
- TV: CW
- Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
- Analyst: Will Blackmon
- Sidelines: Wes Bryant
- Mobile App: CW app
- Online: cw.tv.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sidelines: Zach Mackey
- In Blacksburg: The Bear, 105.3 FM
- Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
- Mobile Apps: HokieSports mobile app
- Online/Full List of Affiliates: HokieSports.com/listen
Gameday notes:
Today's Virginia Tech's Homecoming game. It's also a homecoming of sorts for wide receiver Donavon Greene, who played with Wake Forest from 2019 to 2024. Greene was listed as "probable" on both Thursday and Friday's ACC player availability reports.
Offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat is probable and could be in line to receive his first snaps with Virginia Tech today, depending on rotation. Safety Quentin Reddish and linebacker Caleb Woodson remain out today; per interim head coach Philip Montgomery, the absences are injury-related and the interim hopes to have them back soon.
Virginia Tech is also looking to claim its third three-game win streak of the 2020s. The two prior instances? First, the 2024 season, where the Hokies took down Stanford, Boston College and Georgia Tech, before dropping four of their final five games. The second is split between two seasons: the final game of the 2020 campaign, a victory against Virginia, was then followed by two straight wins to open the 2021 season, coming against No. 10 North Carolina and Middle Tennessee.
Terion Stewart is the name to watch this week, following a career night against NC State. Stewart racked up a career-high 174 yards against the Wolfpack, notching his fifth-ever collegiate outing with 150 or more rushing yards. Stewart;s effort was punctuated by an 85-yard run that came up just short of the endzone, falling at the four-yard line. That run was the eighth-longest in program history. Alongside fellow tailback Marcellous Hawkins, hope is high that Virginia Tech can replicate its season-high rushing effort (229 yards) today against Wake Forest.
Stewart now leads the team in rushing yards with 239, five ahead of Hawkins. Through the air, the Hokies' signal-caller, Kyron Drones, has completed 105 of 169 passes (62.1%) for 1,105 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions this season. Among his targets, Ayden Greene leads the Hokies with 244 receiving yards and one touchdown, while Donavon Greene stands as the only player with multiple receiving scores, with both coming in the Week 3 matchup against Old Dominion.
Virginia Tech enters the contest as 6.5-point favorites, per ESPN BET.
Today, we'll have you covered with live score updates, a game recap, press conference transcripts, takeaways and more.