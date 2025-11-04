ACC Football Power Rankings Entering Week 11: New Faces Take the Top Spots in the ACC
There's been a new top team in the ACC seemingly every week. The reign of undefeated success for Haynes King and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets has come to an unexpected end. This race is still tightly contested, however. The top four teams, at least in the eyes of the AP Top 25 poll, are all within seven spots of each other.
A chaotic ACC continues its pace in week 11. Here's how the hierarchy of power within the conference shifted this week.
The Cavaliers are playing their best ball in years, but questions remain about how sustainable their success is. After several close games, it’s fair to wonder whether they can maintain this level of performance against tougher competition. Still, it’s hard to argue with results: the Cavaliers keep finding ways to win, and that’s ultimately what matters most.
Tony Elliott’s vision for the Cavaliers is finally coming to life. While their schedule hasn’t been the toughest, Virginia has taken care of business and hit bowl eligibility well before season’s end—just as ESPN projected. Quarterback Chandler Morris has been one of the breakout stories in college football, finding his stride after bouncing around the FBS. His resurgence at North Texas before landing in Charlottesville speaks to the growing reputation of that program as a quarterback factory.
Running back J’Mari Taylor has added another dimension to Virginia’s offense, pairing explosiveness with consistency in the ground game. The defense has had its share of uneven stretches, but when the fourth quarter hits, this group locks in and finds ways to close out games. That resilience and late-game execution have turned the Cavaliers from a preseason question mark into a legitimate ACC contender.
All season long, these rankings have hinted at this very scenario. Louisville positioned itself perfectly to capitalize when the top programs stumbled, and Jeff Brohm’s group has delivered.
The Cardinals would probably prefer a little less spotlight, particularly with several major programs across the FBS preparing for high-profile coaching searches. That’s a conversation for the offseason, however. For now, Louisville faces a significant challenge with running back Isaac Brown likely to miss time after being injured in the win over Virginia Tech. Keyjuan Brown filled in admirably, but the offense has been less explosive without Isaac Brown in the lineup. Quarterback Miller Moss will shoulder more of the load, with Duke Watson likely stepping into a larger role as RB2. Even with those adjustments, the Cardinals remain a legitimate contender in what’s shaping up to be one of the most balanced ACC races in recent years.
This game was the definition of stepping outside Georgia Tech’s comfort zone. The Yellow Jackets aren’t used to playing from behind, and while they’ve managed comebacks against less explosive offenses, NC State proved to be a different challenge. Once the Wolfpack gained offensive momentum, Georgia Tech struggled to slow them down. NC State’s defense also did its part, preventing the game from tipping in the Jackets’ favor.
Quarterback Haynes King put together one of the best statistical performances of his career, throwing for 408 yards, rushing for 103 more, and accounting for four total touchdowns. Still, his effort couldn’t overcome the breakdowns in the secondary, which was routinely picked apart throughout the day. With several tough opponents looming after Boston College, Georgia Tech must tighten up defensively if it wants to stay competitive down the stretch.
Heintschel has completely transformed Pittsburgh’s offense since taking over at quarterback for Eli Holstein. Under his leadership, the Panthers have scored 30 or more points in five straight games, with Heintschel eclipsing the 300-yard passing mark in four. His aggressiveness and confidence have given this unit a new identity, even if occasional turnovers still crop up.
Heintschel plays with the kind of poise and toughness that energizes a locker room; with more experience, he has the potential to become one of the conference’s most consistent signal-callers. If Pittsburgh can maintain this offensive rhythm and string together a few key wins, the Panthers could sneak their way into the ACC title conversation.
The Mustangs remain an enigma. Some weeks, they look flat against opponents they should control with ease. Other weeks, they flash the dominant and undefeated form that defined their 2024 regular season. Against Miami, quarterback Kevin Jennings was sharp, protecting the football and picking apart the Hurricanes’ secondary with confidence.
While the ground game failed to find traction, SMU didn’t need much balance with Jennings in rhythm. The offense leaned heavily on the passing attack, and the defense stepped up when it mattered most, capitalizing on Miami’s mistakes and turning turnovers into momentum-shifting plays.
November has continued to bring frustration for Miami fans. Just weeks ago, the Hurricanes sat at No. 2 in the nation, looking like legitimate championship contenders. Now, the wheels appear to be coming off. Quarterback Carson Beck committed a costly turnover in overtime that sealed the loss.
The run game showed flashes of life and had multiple opportunities to take control, but the offense repeatedly stalled when it mattered most. After SMU missed a field goal, Miami answered with an eight-play, 25-yard drive that went nowhere. Later, when the defense made timely stops in regulation, the offense failed to capitalize. Overtime only magnified those issues, as miscommunication and poor execution continued to plague the unit.
Back-to-back game-ending interceptions will be difficult for Beck and the Hurricanes to move past. While a path to the ACC Championship still exists mathematically, it’s now out of their hands, a disappointing reality for a team that originally appeared destined for the playoff conversation.
Another stellar performance from Darian Mensah has propelled Duke further up the rankings. The early-season losses to Illinois and Tulane are starting to sting, especially given how dominant the Blue Devils have looked in ACC play since. Clemson entered the matchup looking the healthiest they’ve been in weeks and moved the ball with ease, but Duke met the challenge head-on, recognizing early that this game would be an offensive showcase.
The result was a 91-point thriller where Mensah once again proved to be the difference. His poise, accuracy, and command of the offense continue to define one of the most impressive sophomore seasons in recent memory. As Duke surges through the back half of the schedule, Mensah’s growing national profile could make things very interesting in the ACC race, but also in broader postseason discussions.
CJ Bailey was unstoppable in the absence of top running back Hollywood Smothers, delivering a near-flawless performance through the air while showcasing his dual-threat ability against one of the ACC’s strongest front sevens. He carried the team, as he has each week, keeping NC State competitive and dynamic.
Jayden "Duke" Scott also stepped up, filling in for Smothers with over 200 total yards and a touchdown, proving the depth and versatility of the Wolfpack’s offense. This upset perfectly captures the story of NC State’s season: when the offense is clicking, the team is extremely difficult to beat. Unfortunately, inconsistent play on the defensive side has kept the team from fully reflecting the potential of their high-powered offense in the win-loss column.
The Golden Bears’ standing has taken a hit after back-to-back losses in the Commonwealth, but their season still exceeds expectations. They handled the early-season games they were supposed to and now sit just one win shy of bowl eligibility.
This matchup was close throughout, with the Bears staying within striking distance until the final moments. Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele’s poise and inexperience that sealed the game; he threw a pick-six on the final drive ended any hope of a comeback. The team’s frustration is evident, but so is its resilience. They came within reach of upsetting two ACC opponents, and with Louisville set to face the Golden Bears without Isaac Brown, another potential ACC-altering upset could be on the horizon.
Coming off a high of handing SMU its first regular-season ACC loss, Wake Forest entered this game healthy and confident. After witnessing Florida State falter against Stanford, it seemed like the Deacons had a chance to solidify themselves as contenders. Instead, they collapsed against a team that hasn’t won since September.
Even against Virginia, a team that has struggled at times, Wake Forest failed to show the energy and execution expected. Despite being at full strength, they looked like shells of the squad that dominated SMU. This loss raises serious concerns about consistency and focus. With their next matchup looming, it now becomes the most important game of their season: a test of whether this team can regain its form and prove that their earlier success wasn’t a fluke.
The Mike Norvell rollercoaster continues in Tallahassee. After a season of highs and lows, including a signature win over Alabama followed by a deflating loss to Stanford, this contest provided relief.
After four straight games of uneven execution on both sides of the ball, Florida State was nearly flawless against Wake Forest. The offense clicked, the defense held strong and the team looked unified in a way it hadn’t all season. With a matchup against Clemson looming, this game could serve as a turning point for Norvell and the Seminoles. The momentum generated here gives Florida State a chance to reshape the narrative for the rest of the season and stabilize what has been a turbulent campaign.
This loss stings less than it might appear on paper. Clemson has struggled all season against top-tier offenses, and against the conference’s best passing attack, they stayed competitive right to the final whistle. The game was a mix of thrills and heartbreak, with both teams trading blows throughout.
Losing Bryan Wesco Jr. for the season raises legitimate concerns about the offense’s outlook, but Cade Klubnik showed up big. This was arguably the best he’s looked in quite some time, displaying poise and playmaking ability under pressure. Still, the late fumble that cost the Tigers the game will likely overshadow much of that performance. With Dabo Swinney’s hot seat back in focus, the upcoming matchup against Florida State takes on added significance, potentially influencing the perception of his job security moving forward.
The Cardinals are beginning to cool off after their upset of Florida State, facing a torrid Pittsburgh offense that entered the game as heavy favorites. Stanford managed to put up enough points to make the 15-point loss palatable, but the offense relied almost entirely on Ben Gulbranson. He showed his playmaking ability, stretching the field for 228 yards and a touchdown; however, turnovers continued to plague him.
Gulbranson’s three interceptions forced the coaching staff to give Elijah Brown meaningful reps, and Brown delivered a promising stat line that could spark discussions about a potential quarterback change. Consistency has been an ongoing issue for Stanford this season.
The Hokies had multiple opportunities to steal this game from Louisville but ultimately came up short. The Cardinals stumbled through a sloppy first half, especially after Isaac Brown’s explosive touchdown, giving Virginia Tech hope. The Hokies’ defense held as best they could, but Louisville’s offense regained momentum.
Quarterback Kyron Drones posted his lowest passing yardage (76 yards) since 2023 — against Louisville, ironically — and a rushing attack that produced over 350 yards against California was largely contained. Drones contributed on the ground, but without Isaac Brown, Louisville still managed to out-rush the Hokies late in the game. Another scoreless second half continued a frustrating trend for Virginia Tech this season. While they weren’t expected to compete in this matchup, the fact that they stayed within striking distance shows some promise, even if an upset was ultimately out of reach.
North Carolina's victory was a rare comfortable outing for the Tar Heels, providing a boost in both confidence and momentum. With Stanford up next, North Carolina still has a path to bowl eligibility, and if they can maintain their defensive improvements while stabilizing the remainder of the roster, more wins could be within reach before the season ends.
The impact of Steve Angeli’s absence continues to weigh heavily on Syracuse. Five consecutive losses have all but dashed the Orange’s hopes for a bowl appearance this campaign. Joseph Filardi, who is also on the men's lacrosse team at Syracuse, got the start this week but managed just 47 total yards, highlighting how much the offense relies on a balanced attack.
The running game has shown flashes, but without a reliable passing threat, the offense struggles to sustain drives. Head coach Fran Brown faces plenty of rebuilding ahead, especially after an injury-plagued 2025. Syracuse will need depth, development, and some health if they hope to regain competitiveness in the ACC moving forward.
The Eagles have lingered near the bottom of the ACC since Week Five, and while a 15-point loss isn’t catastrophic, given the opponent, it extends their losing streak to eight games. Grayson James finally got meaningful time under center, and while ball security remains a concern, he’s proven to be able to move the offense more effectively than Lonergan.
Turbo Richard’s yardage continues to rely heavily on his one breakout performance against California, underscoring the team’s lack of consistent production. The Eagles have plenty to work on, but James’ mobility and flashes of talent give a possible glimmer of hope for the future.