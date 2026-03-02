Examining Virginia Tech's Path to an ACC Tournament Title; How Realistic Is It?

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball wrapped up its season with a narrow, 83-82, road victory over the Virginia Cavaliers, finishing ACC action with a 12-6 record and placing the Hokies as the sixth seed in the ACC tournament.

The 2026 Ally ACC Women's Basketball Tournament will commence on Wednesday, March 5, while the Hokies get a first-round bye, placing their first contest the following day, Thursday, March 6.

Of Tech's six conference losses this season, four of the opponents that defeated the Hokies in the regular season are slotted on the opposite side of the bracket. Those four teams are No. 12 Miami, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 4 NC State, and No. 1 Duke.

15 teams. One champion. 🏆



Introducing the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Bracket.



🎟️ buy now: https://t.co/bmFpZY28Vg

🔗 more info: https://t.co/rpdThMSOWA pic.twitter.com/5AtHYVF6XE — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 2, 2026

Only three teams from the sixth seed have made the championship game: Clemson in 1997, and then NC State and North Carolina made back-to-back finals from the sixth seed in 2010 and 2011. The highest-seeded team to ever be crowned champion, however, was the fifth-seeded Maryland Terrapins in 1986, so how could Virginia Tech make history in 2026?

Second Round

The Hokies' first contest will either be against the No. 11 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets or the No. 14 Florida State Seminoles. Both the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets fell to the Hokies in the regular season by double-digit point deficits.

The Yellow Jackets defeated the Seminoles in Tallahassee, 80-69, on the back of a 24-point performance from sophomore guard Talayah Walker. Walker leads Georgia Tech with 16.5 ppg, as she is the only Yellow Jacket to eclipse a double-digit points average.

The Hokies' contest against Georgia Tech was a scrappy, defensive battle, as Virginia Tech held Walker to 17 points in the 62-51 victory. In the win, the Hokies netted a 19-for-67 shooting split from the floor, led by a 20-point outing off the bench from redshirt sophomore Samyha Suffren.

Virginia Tech should be able to move past its first contest, picking up head coach Megan Duffy's first ACC tournament win, just as it did in the regular season against both possible opponents. If it happens to be the Yellow Jackets, that would avenge the ACC tournament loss from last season.

Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals will eliminate all byes from the bracket, as the Hokies would match up against No. 3 North Carolina, which dispatched the Hokies in Blacksburg, 66-63, in overtime during the regular season.

Virginia Tech will get its chance to shake off another shallow offensive performance in conference play against the Tar Heels, as the Hokies posted a 33.9% (22-for-65) field goal percentage in the loss.

North Carolina distributes the ball extremely well, as it is fifth in the ACC with assists per game with 16.29, so clogging the lanes and shutting down as many looks against the Tar Heels will be vital. North Carolina guard Indya Nivar averages four assists a game, with a 1.56 assist-to-turnover ratio.

The Tar Heels as a team are protective of the rock, only turning the ball over 14 times a game, landing them also fifth in the conference, so every possession will matter in this potential quarterfinals matchup. Tech forced 17 turnovers against North Carolina at home, and replicating a turnover amount near that will be needed to move on to the semis.

The Hokies, in their season finale against the Cavaliers, yielded a 27-for-65 (41.54%) look from the field. An offensive output such as that, if replicated, should be able to compete with North Carolina, given Tech can shut down guard Lanie Grant as it did for the first three quarters in Blacksburg. Grant's 10-point combined fourth quarter and overtime was a large contributing factor in the Tar Heels' come-from-behind victory over Tech.

Semifinals

The likely matchup for the Hokies after a victory over the Tar Heels will be No. 2 Louisville, in what will be Tech's hardest matchup of the tournament. The Cardinals are responsible for the Hokies' largest defeat of the season, a 25-point 85-60 loss on the road in Louisville, where Tech failed to drain a single shot from distance, going 0-for-16.

If this is the semifinal matchup, shutting down the Cardinals' offense will be the toughest challenge any team faces in the tournament, as they average a conference-leading 80.7 ppg.

With the influx of scoring that the Cardinals possess, the Hokies' front and backcourt will need to be honed in on stopping the four different players that average over 10 ppg for Louisville: Consistent starting bigs Elif Istanbulluoglu and Laura Ziegler, as well as the main ball-handler, Tajianna Roberts.

The Cardinals have one of the best sixth women in the conference coming off the bench as well, Imani Berry, as she averages 10.7 ppg and 2.65 assists per game, in just a limited 22 minutes per game of action.

Louisville plays surprisingly well away from its home, KFC Yum! Center as the Cardinals are 11-1 both on the road and in neutral venues, adding another layer of the challenge that the semifinals will be for the Hokies in search of their second ACC tournament finals appearance in program history, the first coming in 2023 when Tech won the tournament.

Finals

If the Hokies can grace their second ACC tournament finals appearance, they will likely be pitted against the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils, which in turn would mean Duke bookended Tech's conference play.

On December 27, 2025, Duke handed the Hokies their opening conference loss in a 70-54, whistle-to-whistle defeat that didn't see Tech finish on the positive side of a quarter.

The Hokies were shut down offensively, finding minimal success from the perimeter with Carleigh Wenzel and Carys Baker, but interiorly Tech netted just a 12-for-48 mark from inside the arc. This team has grown since this contest nearly three months ago, mainly in the discipline, as Freelon fouled out in this contest in just 17 minutes of action, not doing so again until the regular season finale against the Cavaliers.

Tech's path to the title will be tough, with more than likely facing three opponents from the quarterfinals on, who defeated the Hokies in regular season action, so the revenge momentum could help ride the team high victory after victory.