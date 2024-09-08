ACC Power Rankings: Week 3
As we reach another week in college football, the ACC remains to be the 'Conference of Chaos', as Duke won an overtime thriller against Northwestern, a Kyle McCord-led Syracuse team took down No. 23 Georgia Tech, and Cal upset Auburn 21-14 on the road. There's a lot of parity in the conference, as even the disrespected teams towards the lower portion of the conference have a chance against the supposed best teams in the conference.
Here's how I see the ACC heading into week three.
17. Wake Forest (1-1, 0-1)
Last Week (Week 2): 15
The Demon Deacons suffered the first loss of their 2024 campaign. Wake Forest did improve on some assets of their first game, generating more turnovers, and seemingly being in control of the game. The team simply just fell apart late in the game, needing just one score, but ending up just giving the ball back to the Virginia offense. Wake Forest can't let this loss sting though as they are set to face off against No. 6 Ole Miss at home.
16. Stanford (1-1)
Last Week (Week 2): 16
Ashton Daniels looked much better this week against Cal Poly than he looked against TCU last week. There's not much to learn about the Cardinal though, as handedly defeating a FCS opponent was expected. Stanford's special teams unit was very solid however, taking a 90-yard kick return to the house, and going 7-for-7 for kicks on the day.
15. Virginia (2-0, 1-0)
Last Week (Week 2): 17
Virginia's week two game seemed like it was a wrap near the end of the third quarter. The 'Hoos weere down by two touchdowns, punted to enter the fourth quarter, and let up a first down to Wake Forest's offense. ESPN even gave Wake Forest a 95.2% chance of winning during the game. From that moment though--everything changed. Gun-slinger Anthony Colandrea took over the game, and the Cavalier's run defense was timely, and it all ended in a Cavalier win.
14. SMU (2-1)
Last Week (Week 2): 11
The Mustangs have turned to Kevin Jennings at quarterback after head coach Rhett Lashlee benched star Prestone Stone. The quarterback play wasn't great against BYU, as SMU finished the game with no touchdowns scored. SMU really needs to figure it out on offense to compete against any of the high-level teams in the ACC.
13. Duke (2-0)
Last Week (Week 2): 14
This word is extremely overused in football, but the Blue Devils got a 'gritty' win over Northwestern last week. Duke was mediocre on defense, finishing the game with no sacks on Mike Wright. Again though, the Duke offense left this game with the same issues they entered with: a questionable run game and no explosiveness on offense. Duke had two plays over twenty yards the entire game, and only averaged 3.1 yards per carry against the Northwestern defense. This is likely a testament to the offensive line not giving Maalik Murphy enough time in the pocket, and some simply poor run blocking. Duke can't win like this every week.
12. Florida State (0-2, 0-2)
Last Week (Week 2): 8
Florida State had a bye week in week two, and is set to play Memphis next week.
11. Virginia Tech (1-1)
Last Week (Week 2): 9
Virginia Tech bounced back from their week one loss against Vanderbilt, with a semi-decisive win against the Marshall Thundering Herd, but it was a weird game for the Hokies. Virginia Tech's pass defense was solid, but the passing offense was mediocre. The rushing defense was spotty, but the Hokies' rushing offense was probably the best all-around unit. Virginia Tech has yet another out-of-conference game that they should win, but anything can happen in Hokie football-as we've learned.
10. Pitt (2-0)
Last Week (Week 2): 10
Pitt comes into week three with one more notch in the win column. The Panthers came back from a 21-point deficit against the Big 12's Cincinnati Bearcats. Eli Holstein is stilll slinging the rock on offense and Konata Mumpfield looks like one of the best wide receivers in the ACC. If we're talking comparisons, Pitt is very similar to the Syracuse Orange offensively, and they will match up against each other on October 23rd.
9. North Carolina (2-0)
Last Week (Week 2): 7
Yet again, North Carolina picked up another solid win, defeating the Charlotte 49ers in the Tar Heels' home opener. North Carolina's versatile run game dominated, led by Davion Gause and Omarion Hampton, as UNC finished with 269 yards on the ground. Fran Brown's North Carolina will continue with one of their easiest stretches on their schedule, as they propel themslves to the upper echelon of the ACC, for the time being.
8. NC State (1-1)
Last Week (Week 2): 5
NC State faced their biggest challenge of the year in week two, facing off against No. 14 Tennessee. The Wolfpack got taken care of--handedly. NC State's only touchdown came on an 87-yard interception return by Aydan White. The offense finished with 143 total yards, three turnovers, and 1.4 yards per rush. It just wasn't a good day for NC State in the 51-10 loss in week two. NC State will have a chance to get back on track against Louisiana Tech, but will face a big test against Clemson after that game. NC State has plenty of room for improvement after this big loss.
7. Cal (2-0)
Last Week (Week 2): 12
The list of teams that outperformed expectations in week two has to include the California Golden Bears. Cal forced four Payton Thorne interceptions, and pulled away offensively when it mattered the most. The only question mark is Jadyn Ott, as he has been extremely limited in Cal's first two games, and was held to only eleven yards against the Tigers.
6. Georgia Tech (2-1, 1-1)
Last Week (Week 2): 4
Georgia Tech didn't look past Kyle McCord and the Syracuse Orange, but McCord was able to take care of the Jackets. It was a valiant effort by the Haynes King-led offense, but the deficit was too much to overcome for Brent Key. Georgia Tech dropped from the AP Poll rankings, and will certainly need to play much better offensively going forward. The defensive scheme against the pass-heavy Syracuse offense was probably a fall for Tyler Santucci's defensive unit. Mike linebacker Kyle Efford was once in coverage against star receiver Oronde Gadsden, and Georgia Tech needs to continue to work on their defensive miscues.
5. Boston College (2-0, 1-0)
Last Week (Week 2): 6
Boston College brought the energy from their week one win against Florida State to their dominating win against the Duquesne Dukes in week two. The Eagles' rushing game was even more apparent in this game, as Thomas Castellanos finished the game with only 10 pass attempts, for 234 yards and four touchdowns total. Six different players got six or more carries against Duquesne, and Boston College finished the game with over three hundred rushing yards. It is certain that this will remain to be Bill O'Brien's identity at Boston College. Although I wouldn't expect anything less, the Boston College defense was amazing against Duquesne, and the Eagles have cemented themselves among the ACC's best this year.
4. Syracuse (2-0, 1-0)
Last Week (Week 2): 13
After a rough look against the Ohio in week one, Syracuse came back with a top-25 win in week two. The Orange played a clean game against No. 23 Georgia Tech, led by quarterback Kyle McCord. He threw for just shy of 400 yards, and submitted his will against the Jackets' defense. Oronde Gadsden is a superstar, and Syracuse will probably stick with a similar offensive scene going forward, and they played a very solid all-around game.
3. Louisville (2-0)
Last Week (Week 2): 3
Louisville enters a bye week in week three as the Cardinals faced yet another opponent that was not on a similar level of competition. Tyler Shough played all throughout the game against Jacksonville State, leading his team to 611 yards of total offense. Jeff Brohm is one of the best coaches in the ACC and will use the upcoming bye week for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
2. Clemson (1-1)
Last Week (Week 2): 2
Clemson bounced back after their loss to No. 1 Georgia. Clemson jumped out to a huge early lead against App State, a team that was looked at as a team who had a chance to upset the Tigers. Clemson paid no mind to that, jumping out to a 42-0 lead within the first 17 minutes of the game. This game was over before it started. Cade Klubnik had seven touchdowns in the first half, and the Tigers should look to build on this incredible performance against App State.
1. Miami (2-0)
Last Week (Week 2): 1
Miami continued their dominance against Florida teams in 2024 after a blowout win against Florida A&M. Cam Ward still looks like the Heisman favorite--regardless of how Quinn Ewers looked against Michigan. The Hurricanes have playmakers all over the offense, and Miami should continue to build on these wins as they face Ball State and South Florida.