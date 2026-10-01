ACC Power Rankings: Where is Virginia Tech after its 4-0 start?

The ACC rankings have been shaken up quite substantially since last week's edition, despite an 11-4 combined record for the conference. Only four undefeated ACC teams remain heading into week five, and only two (No. 4 Miami and No. 21 SMU) are ranked in the top 25 in college football. Here is where each team sits through four weeks :

17. Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1 ACC)

Making its debut in the basement of the ACC, Georgia Tech looked disappointing in week four, as they gave up 24 points in the second half of their 34-27 loss to Stanford. With their only win coming against Mercer (FCS) in week three, the Yellow Jackets have been nothing short of a letdown so far this season.

16. Boston College (2-2, 0-1 ACC)

Boston College held an eight-point fourth-quarter lead against Virginia Tech but was unable to hang on. Division-II transfer quarterback Mason McKenzie scorched the Hokie defense, amassing 249 total yards (111 passing, 138 rushing), while scoring both of the Eagles' touchdowns. The schedule doesn't get much easier as Boston College will travel to Dallas to take on No. 21 SMU in week four, before having a bye week, then hosting currently undefeated Pitt.

15. Syracuse (1-2, 0-2 ACC)

Syracuse had a bye week after losing its last two conference games to Pitt and California. Syracuse has a tough road game coming up as they travel to take on UConn, in a game where they could be on upset watch. Last season, the Huskies took the Orange into overtime, with Syracuse coming out on top 27-20.

14. Stanford (2-2, 1-1 ACC)

Stanford has reached its highest point in ACC rankings thus far, moving up to 14th, following a big conference win against Georgia Tech. In the Cardinal's 34-27 win, quarterback Davis Warren put up a masterclass, throwing for 396 yards and three touchdowns. Stanford's schedule won't allow them to celebrate the win for long, as they have road games against Wake Forest and No. 3 Notre Dame coming up.

13. NC State (2-2, 0-1 ACC)

NC State got back in the win column with a win over in-state foe Appalachian State, albeit the win wasn't particularly pretty, as they only won by 10. However, there is a good chance that Dave Doeren is taking a breath of fresh air to see a game closed out following the disaster that occurred last week against Vanderbilt.

12. California (2-2, 1-1 ACC)

I mentioned in my previous installation that Cal had a "good opportunity" to upset Clemson at home, but that was merely too hopeful. In the Golden Bears' 24-10 loss, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele struggled, throwing two interceptions, and Cal's only touchdown came on a scoop-and-score.

11. Florida State (2-2, 0-1 ACC)

A measly 34-7 victory over Central Arkansas (FCS) wasn't quite the spread Mike Norvell and Florida State were expecting, but a win is a win. The Seminoles won't have any free wins remaining in their schedule, as they have Virginia, Louisville, Miami, Clemson, Pitt and Florida looming.

10. North Carolina (2-1, 0-1 ACC)

North Carolina had a bye week after letting a win slip away against Clemson in week three. The Tar Heels have had nearly two weeks to prepare for No. 3 Notre Dame coming to Chapel Hill this Saturday. Can Bill Belichick pull off the miracle?

9. Clemson (3-1, 2-0 ACC)

Despite the rocky start against LSU, Clemson is sneakily undefeated in conference play and is looking much better. After traveling to the West Coast and shutting down Cal's offense, the Tigers and Dabo Swinney have momentum heading into Death Valley to host No. 4 Miami on Saturday night. If anyone could pull off an upset on the ACC top dogs, it would be Swinney and Clemson at home.

8. Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC)

Virginia cruised through Delaware 42-3, behind an impressive outing from quarterback Beau Pribula, who went 24-for-28 (86%) for 279 yards and four touchdowns, while adding another touchdown on the ground. The Cavaliers will have their first true road test as they travel to Florida State this weekend.

7. SMU (3-1, 1-1 ACC)

SMU seemingly struggled with Missouri State, as they trailed 10-0 after the first quarter, and only ended coming out with a 34-24 win. Missouri State is 1-3 on the year and has a 50-0 loss to now unranked Texas A&M and Marshall on the year. The Mustangs racked up nearly 600 yards, but were never able to gain much separation. They look to get back on the horse as they host Boston College this Saturday.

6. Louisville (2-2, 1-1 ACC)

Just a week after a massive ranked victory over SMU, Louisville turns around and gets upset by Wake Forest at home. To put it plainly, the Demon Deacons walked into L&N Stadium and outplayed the Cardinals in nearly every aspect. A big blow for a team that looked destined for an ACC Championship Game appearance if they could take care of business.

5. Pitt (4-0, 1-0 ACC)

Quarterback Mason Heintschel shined in Pitt's 59-0 win against Bucknell, throwing for 403 yards and an absurd six touchdowns. The Panthers remain undefeated heading into a hostile environment in Blacksburg on Friday night in a game that could have massive stakes.

4. Virginia Tech (4-0, 1-0 ACC)

Virginia Tech walked out of Chesnut Hill with a 21-14 win after trailing 14-6 with around eight minutes left in the game. Playing in a nor'easter with powerful wind gusts and pouring rain isn't ideal football, but the Hokies found a way to come out on top behind Jeffrey Overton Jr.'s 209-yard performance. A high-stakes matchup looms for Tech as undefeated Pitt comes to Lane Stadium.

3. Duke (4-0, 1-0 ACC)

Duke crushed the clearly outmatched William & Mary 62-7, as Nate Sheppard had another good performance on the ground. He is quietly playing himself into the Heisman conversation following a very strong start to the year for the undefeated Blue Devils.

2. Wake Forest (3-1, 1-1 ACC)

Moving up six spots into number two is Jake Dickert's Demon Deacons after their surprising upset over Louisville on the road. I will acknowledge that I had been severely underrating Wake Forest, especially with the way Gio Lopez has played four weeks in. With a very friendly schedule approaching, the Demon Deacons have a real chance to make some noise this season.

1. Miami (4-0, 2-0 ACC)

Miami continued rolling against Central Michigan with a 52-3 win behind two more Heisman-esque performances from Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney. The Hurricanes have a tough trip to Death Valley coming up, but this team is playing as well as almost everyone in college football, and they are going to be tough to slow down.