Baylor Edge Transfer Kamauryn Morgan Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech continued to build momentum in the transfer portal with the commitment of Baylor edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan, adding another young, high-upside defender to what is shaping up to be a sizable portal class for head coach James Franklin and his staff.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨#Hokies add Baylor transfer edge Kamauryn Morgan!



The 6'5", 251-pounder recorded 7 tackles and 6 QB hurries for Baylor this season, per PFF. pic.twitter.com/jAUFigitec — VTScoop247 (@VTScoop247) January 9, 2026

Morgan, a former four-star recruit out of Dallas, Texas, committed to Virginia Tech after spending his true freshman season at Baylor. The Hokies were ultimately able to secure his pledge following his visit to Virginia Tech.

During his lone season in Waco, Morgan appeared in 10 games and played 125 total snaps, gaining valuable experience at the Power Four level despite his youth. He finished the season with seven tackles and six quarterback hurries, according to Pro Football Focus, showing flashes of his potential in a rotational role along Baylor’s defensive front.

PFF graded Morgan at 60.0 overall for the season, including a 61.9 run-defense grade and a 58.9 pass-rush grade. He also posted a 67.3 tackling grade, while his coverage grade of 54.0 came on a very limited sample size, as he logged only four snaps in coverage. His strongest performance came in Week 3 against Samford, when he earned an 81.8 overall grade across 16 snaps, including an 80.5 run-defense grade and a 64.4 pass-rush grade, recording a tackle and a quarterback hurry.

Morgan also held his own against stronger competition, turning in solid outings against Kansas State and Utah. He recorded a 68.7 pass-rush grade against Kansas State and a 72.3 run-defense grade against Utah, underscoring his ability to compete physically against Power Four opponents.

At 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, Morgan fits the mold of a prototypical 4-3 defensive end, a role that aligns well with Virginia Tech’s defensive philosophy under Brent Pry and defensive line coach Sean Spencer. Baylor’s defensive structure asked Morgan to drop into coverage at times, something that is not a staple of Virginia Tech’s scheme, which prioritizes four-man fronts and defined pass-rushing roles along the defensive line.

That schematic difference played a role in Morgan’s decision to explore other opportunities, and Virginia Tech presents a natural fit for his skill set. With the Hokies, Morgan projects as a versatile edge defender who can line up with his hand in the dirt or operate as a stand-up rusher in pressure packages, similar to an APR-style role that allows him to attack from multiple alignments.

Morgan’s addition provides much-needed depth to a Virginia Tech defensive line room that is seeking both immediate help and long-term development. Despite being early in his college career, his experience against Power Four competition gives him a chance to see the field sooner rather than later.

With Morgan now in the fold, Virginia Tech continues to add young, developmental pieces to its defensive front as it reshapes the roster through the transfer portal.

More Virginia Tech Football News: