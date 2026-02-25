Transfer Rumours: Ronaldo Wanted Back in Premier League; Liverpool Replace Van Dijk

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Micky van de Ven has admirers at Liverpool. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Inter are exploring a deal to sign Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté as he approaches the end of his contract. (Source: L’Interista)

Despite concerns over Konaté’s future, Liverpool are also working to find a long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk and will “100%” sign Micky van de Ven from Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Topskills Sports UK)

Arsenal are keen to sign Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi this summer, but may face competition from long-term admirers Manchester United. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

With Guglielmo Vicario linked with a return to Serie A, Tottenham are looking across the Premier League for a new goalkeeper. Among those under consideration are Manchester City’s James Trafford, Sunderland’s Robin Roefs and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man Utd’s search for a replacement for Casemiro has seen them express an interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Juventus full back Andrea Cambiaso is a target for Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid. The Serie A side will demand over €60 million (£52.4 million, $70.8 million) to entertain negotiations. (Source: CaughtOffside)

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande is being watched by the English trio of Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham, who will have to compete with Bayern Munich for a deal which is likely to be worth upwards of £80 million ($108 million). (Source: The Telegraph)

Bayern Munich will demand a fee of around €35 million (£30.6 million, $41.3 million) to sell center back Kim Min-jae this summer amid interest from Chelsea and Tottenham. (Source: Fussballdaten)

Man City are ready to offer €80 million (£69.9 million, $94.4 million) to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. (Source: Fichajes)

Aston Villa are increasingly convinced by the prospect of triggering their option to sign midfielder Douglas Luiz permanently at the end of the season after being impressed by the Brazilian’s form since returning on loan. (Source: Tuttosport)

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Al Nassr amid speculation he could look to force an exit from Saudi Arabia. The Blues are one of a limited number of sides who could afford to strike a deal. (Source: Football Insider)

Despite reports claiming otherwise, Bayern Munich have had no contact with Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade since missing out on his signature last summer. (Source: Abendzeitung München)

Utrecht left back Souffian El Karouani is emerging as a target for Leeds United and West Ham United after entering the final six months of his contract. (Source: Africafoot)

La Liga

Florian Wirtz was wanted by Real Madrid last summer. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid scouts are looking at Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz, Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández and Atlético Madrid’s Pablo Barrios in search of more midfield creativity. (Source: Defensa Central)

Officials at Barcelona have explored moves for several alternatives to Marcus Rashford but are now convinced signing the Man Utd loanee permanently is the wisest business decision. Contributing to their epiphany was AC Milan’s €100 million (£87.4 million, $118 million) asking price for Rafael Leão and Antoine Semenyo’s £62.5 million ($84.4 million) switch to Man City in January. (Source: SPORT)

Barcelona’s clear favorite to bolster in attack is Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez, who has been offered a new contract with Diego Simeone’s side. The significant cost of the deal may force Barça to sell a number of players during the summer. (Source: MARCA)

Complicating Real Madrid’s attempts to tie winger Vinicius Junior down to a new contract is a €100 million (£87.4 million, $118 million) offer from Man City. Pep Guardiola is desperate to sign the Brazil international. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has offered Barcelona the chance to sign right back Ben White as a replacement for the under-fire Jules Koundé. (Source: El Nacional)

