Transfer Rumors: Haaland Negotiates With Real Madrid; Man Utd’s Record-Breaking Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

A European move could await Casemiro. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Casemiro wants to remain in Europe when he leaves Manchester United this summer and could link up with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modrić at AC Milan. (Source: The Sun)

In anticipation of Casemiro’s exit, Man Utd have settled on Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson as their preferred replacement and are prepared to break their transfer record—Paul Pogba’s £89 million ($120.1 million) switch from Juventus in 2016—to get a deal done. (Source: TEAMtalk)

This summer will also see goalkeeper Altay Bayındır leave Man Utd after Beşiktaş struck a deal over a €5 million (£4.4 million, $5.9 million) transfer fee. (Source: Fanatik)

Arsenal and Manchester City are both tracking 20-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jack Hinshelwood. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Sporting CP have an agreement with center back Ousmane Diomande to listen to offers of over €40 million (£34.9 million, $47.1 million) this summer, with Crystal Palace and Newcastle United both considering approaches. (Source: A BOLA)

Tottenham Hotspur will reignite their interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this summer. (Source: Sports Boom)

Chelsea scouts went to watch Lyon face sister side Strasbourg on Sunday. Real Madrid loanee Endrick was their primary target but former Blues winger Diego Moreira proved most impressive. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Liverpool have been joined by Man Utd in tracking Tottenham center back Micky van de Ven, who is open to a transfer this summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham’s struggles have also led to interest in young midfielder Archie Gray. Bayern Munich are considering an offer, while Real Madrid are prepared to make a bid of €50 million (£43.6 million, $58.9 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Man City manager Pep Guardiola is worried about Erling Haaland’s negotiations with Real Madrid and has asked the Norway striker to stop speaking with the La Liga side—if only until the end of the season. (Source: El Nacional)

Aston Villa could entertain a departure for midfielder Morgan Rogers this summer, but may demand above last summer’s asking price of £80 million ($108 million) for the Chelsea and Liverpool target. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Palmeiras have decided to reject Liverpool’s bid to sign winger Allan this summer and want to keep him at least until the end of 2026. (Source: Portal do Palestra)

Arsenal and Chelsea are leading the race to sign 20-year-old Lens striker Rayan Fofana, who could command a fee over €35 million (£30.5 million, $41.2 million). (Source: Sports Boom)

West Ham United are watching Flamengo midfielder Everton Araújo but face having to spend close to double their previous valuation of €12 million (£10.5 million, $14.1 million) after rival interest emerged from the Bundesliga. (Source: Mix Vale)

La Liga

Nicolò Barella has been linked with Real Madrid. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Real Madrid are ready to make a bid for Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella but may have to pay €80 million (£69.8 million, $94.2 million) to convince the Italian side to sell. (Source: Fichajes)

On the other hand, Real Madrid are preparing an offer to finally land Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha in the summer. (Source: Cadena SER)

Barcelona have been warned they have no chance of negotiating a discount on their €30 million (£26.2 million, $35.3 million) purchase option with Man Utd over on-loan winger Marcus Rashford. PSG are ready to pay €50 million (£43.6 million, $58.9 million) for the Englishman so United will not even discuss fresh terms with Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)

Despite claims to the contrary from the player’s agent, Barcelona remain in constant contact with the representatives of Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez. (Source: Gastón Edul)

Barcelona are not prepared to pay a fee to sign on-loan defender João Cancelo this summer. His permanent return to Camp Nou will only be pursued if Cancelo can convince Al Hilal to release him on a free transfer. (Source: SPORT)

Officials from Real Madrid are preparing for the eventual departure of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, with Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel and Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen their top targets. Castilla stopper Fran González also has plenty of internal admirers but Chelsea are pushing to lure the 20-year-old away. (Source: Jorge Picón)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS