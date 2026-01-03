Baylor Transfer Edge Kamauryn Morgan Locks In Visit To Virginia Tech

James Franklin and Virginia Tech continue to expand their list of transfer portal visitors in what is expected to be a massive class. The latest is Baylor edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan, who is coming off his true freshman season in Waco. The visit was initially reported by JGPCFB on X (formerly Twitter).

Morgan, a former four star recruit, is coming off of a strong true freshman campaign with Baylor, where he played 125 snaps over ten games, recording seven tackles and six QB hurries according to PFF.

PFF graded the Dallas, Texas native out pretty well, giving him a 60.0 overall grade with a 61.9 run defense grade and a 58.9 pass rush grade. He also earned a 67.3 tackling grade and a 54.0 coverage grade, though he only played four coverage snaps.

His best game came in week three against Samford, where he played 16 snaps and earned an overall grade of 81.8, with a run defense grade of 80.5 and a passh rush grade of 64.4. He recorded a tackle and a QB hurry in that game.

Against stronger competition, he also had a good outing against Kansas State and Utah, where he earned grades of better than 70.0 in both. He had a 68.7 pass rush grade against Kansas state and a 72.3 run defense grade against Utah in those outings.

At 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, Morgan is a prototypical 4-3 defensive end in a world of college football that has more or less abandoned defensive identities as a whole. Brent Pry and Sean Spencer are both used to scheming a defense with a 4-2-5 type of identity, but more importantly they use a four man front, which Baylor did not. Hence why he dropped into coverage a few times this past season.

The defensive identity not being a fit for Morgan is most likely why he opted to enter the portal and pursue other opprotunities, and Virginia Tech is a place where he would fit right into the scheme.

Coming out of high school, 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described Morgan as a scheme-versatile edge, but also mentioned that he played a 4-3 defensive end role in high school, which is likely what he is best at.

Morgan was one of the best defensive players on an elite high school team that would narrowly lose a state championship. During his senior season, he had six sacks and nine total TFL with two pass breakups, showcasing his athletic versatility.

At Virginia Tech, Morgan is somebody who could see the field early given his experience at the Power Four level, even at a young age. He would likely fit into an APR style of role, moving around as a stand-up edge rusher and somebody who could rush the passer from anywhere on the line.

Morgan would be a good grab for Virginia Tech, who desperately needs depth in the defensive line room.

