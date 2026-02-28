Transfer News, Rumors: Messi’s Barcelona Offer; Joao Neves Valued Near $190 Million
Mason Mount, Enzo Fernández, Yan Diomande and Federico Valverde all feature in the gossip.
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
- Manchester United are open to selling Mason Mount at the end of the season, with Aston Villa among the sides showing an interest in the midfielder. (Source: Football Insider)
- Moving the other way could be England international Morgan Rogers, who is in the process of changing his agent. Man Utd are very keen on the Aston Villa star but will face competition for his signature from Chelsea. (Source: FootballTransfers)
- Liverpool and Manchester City are ready to battle Real Madrid for the signature of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves. The French side are prepared to demand as much as €160 million (£139.8 million, $188.8 million). (Source: Sports Boom)
- Arsenal are leading Liverpool and Man Utd in pursuit of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon in a deal worth £75 million ($101.3 million). (Source: The Sun)
- On the other hand, Man Utd’s interest in Gordon is limited and they would rather strike a deal for RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, who is also being chased by Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Ben Jacobs)
- Giorgi Mamardashvili is growing increasingly frustrated with life as Alisson’s deputy at Liverpool. The goalkeeper is open to a summer exit if his situation does not change. (Source: TEAMtalk)
- Arsenal are the latest side to join the race for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. In the face of interest from both Man Utd and Man City, Forest are adamant they will not listen to offers below £100 million ($135.1 million). (Source: Fichajes)
- Relegation could see West Ham United lose winger Jarrod Bowen, Man Utd and Tottenham are both ready to make moves if the Hammers drop into the Championship. (Source: TEAMtalk)
- Newcastle want at least two new goalkeepers this summer ahead of a full overhaul of the position. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen is being tracked. (Source: The i Paper)
- Also on Newcastle’s radar is Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders, who has impressed on loan at Strasbourg. (Source: Jeunes Footeux)
- Juventus are keen on signing Man Utd midfielder Casemiro ahead of his summer exit. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)
- Wrexham have opened talks over the permanent signing of on-loan Man City right back Issa Kaboré, (Source: Africafoot)
La Liga
- Real Madrid have accepted a move for PSG midfielder Vitinha is highly unlikely and are now ready to go “all in” to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández after the World Cup. (Source: The Touchline)
- On the other hand, it is Man City’s Rodri who sits atop Real Madrid’s wish list. A deal is likely to cost around €50 million (£43.7 million, $59 million). (Source: Ramon Alvarez de Mon)
- Barcelona have made an offer to bring Lionel Messi back from Inter Miami as a player, although they would let the Argentine choose whether to play or whether to hang up his boots and take a behind-the-scenes role. Messi also has interest from Saudi Arabia. (Source: El Nacional)
- Omar Marmoush would be open to leaving Man City for Barcelona this summer, but Atlético Madrid are emerging as rival suitors as they prepare to lose Julián Alvarez, himself a target for the Blaugrana. (Source: winwin)
- Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli is also towards the top of Barcelona’s wish list. (Source: Fichajes)
- Sticking with Juventus, left back Andrea Cambiaso is being lined up by Real Madrid as a potential replacement for the unsettled Fran García. (Source: Defensa Central)
- If Federico Valverde decides to leave Real Madrid in the summer, the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd and Bayern Munich have already communicated a willingness to bid €85 million (£74.3 million, $100.3 million). (Source: E-Notícies)
Published | Modified
SI FC STAFF
Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.