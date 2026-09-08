Bowl Projections For Virginia Tech Football After Week 1

Four national bowl projections have Virginia Tech in four different bowl games: San Diego, Annapolis, El Paso, and Charlotte. That spread isn't confusion. It's the honest range on a team nobody can size up yet.

Here's my pick, one game into the James Franklin era: 8-4, and the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 29.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports has the Hokies in the Holiday Bowl. ESPN's two bowl analysts split, with Kyle Bonagura picking the Sun Bowl and Mark Schlabach the Military Bowl. Bryan Fischer, updating Sports Illustrated's national projections Monday morning, landed on the Duke's Mayo Bowl. All four have Virginia Tech bowling. None agree on where, because all four are working off the same input: a preseason win total of 6.5, and guessing from there.

What Week 1 actually changed

Beating an FCS team by 70 tells you almost nothing. What happened everywhere else tells you plenty.

Clemson, which hosts the Hokies on Oct. 24, got run out of Baton Rouge by LSU 51-10. Georgia Tech, in Blacksburg on Oct. 17, lost at home to Colorado 14-13. Cal, which gets Virginia Tech on Oct. 10, lost at home to UCLA 45-24. Boston College, in the ACC opener on the road Sept. 26, lost at Cincinnati 34-15.

Four games I had circled as coin flips or worse. All four opponents opened badly. Only one swing game got harder: Pitt put 59 on Miami (Ohio) behind seven touchdown passes from Mason Heintschel, and the Panthers came to Lane Stadium on a Friday night on Oct. 2.

Miami is still Miami, and it will take a lot for me to flip my prediction to a Hokie victory.

The record: 8-4

I had Virginia Tech at 7-5 in our staff predictions. One weekend doesn't usually move me. This one does, because the movement all went in the same direction.

Franklin's teams reached a bowl in 13 of the 14 seasons he coached start to finish, the lone miss being the pandemic-shortened 2020. He didn't finish the 15th, fired at Penn State at 3-3 last October. He got here with 128 career wins, and he kept Brent Pry as his defensive coordinator.

So the four safe wins hold. Add Cal and Georgia Tech, both seemingly beatable now. Take one of Clemson or Pitt. Then take Virginia at home on Nov. 28.

Old Dominion on Saturday is the tripwire. The Monarchs won in Blacksburg 45-26 last year and got Pry fired for it. Lose that, and this column will age very poorly.

The bowl prediction: Pop-Tart Bowl in Orlando

Records don't necessarily assign bowls. The ACC and its partners place teams by weighing quality, fan travel, television appeal, geography, and a preference against sending a team back to the same bowl it played in the year before.

That last part clears everybody up here. Virginia Tech's Duke's Mayo Bowl trip came after the 2024 season, the Military Bowl after 2023, and the Hokies didn't go bowling at all last year. Charlotte and Annapolis are both fair game.

The case for better is simpler than a rule. Virginia Tech at 8-4, in year one under a coach who was on a national semifinal sideline 20 months ago, with a fan base that travels as well as anyone in this league, is the most attractive non-playoff television property the ACC has to place. Bowls don't reward the best record. They reward the best room.

That points to Orlando. The Pop-Tarts Bowl sits near the top of the ACC's non-playoff order, draws a Big 12 opponent and kicks off Dec. 29 on ESPN. It's also one Virginia Tech has never played, which matters more this year than most.

Ceiling at 9-3: the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville on Dec. 30. Floor at 6-6: the Fenway Bowl in Boston, or a slide into ESPN's rotating package.

The last time Virginia Tech played in a bowl game, John Love kicked a 60-yard field goal in a game the Hokies lost by two touchdowns. He's still kicking. Almost nothing else about this team is the same.