Skip to main content
SI

College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 1: Notre Dame Remains Top Team

The first full weekend of the season is nearly over, and Sports Illustrated has updated its projections for every postseason game.
Bryan Fischer|
Notre Dame wide receiver Matt Jeffery hypes up the crowd during the first half against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
Notre Dame wide receiver Matt Jeffery hypes up the crowd during the first half against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Notre Dame Fighting IrishOhio State BuckeyesGeorgia BulldogsMiami (FL) HurricanesLSU TigersTexas LonghornsOregon DucksBYU CougarsIndiana HoosiersOklahoma SoonersUSC TrojansBoise State Broncos

Week 1 is (almost) in the books and, thanks to our first look at teams across the country, we now have a better idea about who is tracking for a good season on the field and who may be quietly engaging a search firm to find a new head coach. 

That’s reflected in Sports Illustrated’s latest bowl projections going into Labor Day, which includes several notable newcomers (hello, Colorado and UMass!) and plenty of intriguing matchups—from old FCS foes getting together in the Frisco Football Classic to an old Big Eight reunion in the similarly named Frisco Bowl.

Here’s our projection of the College Football Playoff and 35 bowl games for the 2026–27 season after Week 1.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 1

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Miami 
  5. LSU
  6. Texas
  7. Oregon 
  8. BYU
  9. Indiana
  10. Oklahoma
  11. USC
  12. Boise State

First Round

  • No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 LSU
  • No. 11 USC at No. 6 Texas
  • No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oregon
  • No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 BYU

Quarterfinals

  • Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 LSU
  • Peach Bowl: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Texas
  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Oregon
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 BYU

Semifinals

  • Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Texas
  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Miami

National Championship

  • At Las Vegas: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Miami

Bowl Projections After Week 1

Bowl Game

Date

Matchup

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 15

Arkansas State vs. Jacksonville State

Frisco Football Classic

Dec. 15

James Madison vs. North Dakota State

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18

UMass vs. FAU

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 18

NC State vs. Auburn

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 21

USF vs. Louisiana Tech

Potato Bowl

Dec. 21

Miami (Ohio) vs. Air Force

Puerto Rico Bowl

Dec. 22

Central Michigan vs. Kennesaw State

Cure Bowl

Dec. 22

Memphis vs. Western Michigan

Independence Bowl

Dec. 22

UCF vs. Tulsa

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Liberty vs. Old Dominion

Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 23

UTSA vs. New Mexico

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Kansas State vs. Nebraska

Poinsettia Bowl

Dec. 23

San Diego State vs. UCLA

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 24

Cal vs. Colorado State

Hawai’i Bowl

Dec. 24

Fresno State vs. Hawai’i

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 26

Louisville vs. Iowa

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 26

Duke vs. East Carolina

Mayo Bowl

Dec. 26

Virginia Tech vs. Illinois

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 26

Troy vs. Temple

Cactus Bowl

Dec. 26

Cincinnati vs. Wisconsin

Military Bowl

Dec. 26

Wake Forest vs. Navy

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

Toledo vs. UNLV

Holiday Bowl

Dec. 28

Utah vs. Clemson

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Western Kentucky vs. Army

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 29

Houston vs. Pitt

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 29

Texas Tech vs. Washington

Gator Bowl

Dec. 30

SMU vs. Alabama

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Florida vs. Minnesota

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Michigan vs. Texas A&M

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Colorado vs. Virginia

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona State vs. Tennessee

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31

TCU vs. Missouri

Citrus Bowl

Jan. 2

Penn State vs. Mississippi

First Responder Bowl

Jan. 2

Maryland vs. Arizona

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

West Virginia vs. South Carolina

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.

Share on XFollow bryandfischer
Home/College Football