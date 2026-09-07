College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 1: Notre Dame Remains Top Team

Week 1 is (almost) in the books and, thanks to our first look at teams across the country, we now have a better idea about who is tracking for a good season on the field and who may be quietly engaging a search firm to find a new head coach.

That’s reflected in Sports Illustrated’s latest bowl projections going into Labor Day, which includes several notable newcomers (hello, Colorado and UMass!) and plenty of intriguing matchups—from old FCS foes getting together in the Frisco Football Classic to an old Big Eight reunion in the similarly named Frisco Bowl.

Here’s our projection of the College Football Playoff and 35 bowl games for the 2026–27 season after Week 1.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 1

Notre Dame Ohio State Georgia Miami LSU Texas Oregon BYU Indiana Oklahoma USC Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 LSU

No. 11 USC at No. 6 Texas

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oregon

No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 BYU

Quarterfinals

Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 LSU

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 LSU Peach Bowl: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Texas

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Texas Rose Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Oregon

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Oregon Fiesta Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 BYU

Semifinals

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Texas

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Texas Orange Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Miami

National Championship

At Las Vegas: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Miami

Bowl Projections After Week 1

Bowl Game Date Matchup Salute to Veterans Bowl Dec. 15 Arkansas State vs. Jacksonville State Frisco Football Classic Dec. 15 James Madison vs. North Dakota State Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 18 UMass vs. FAU Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 18 NC State vs. Auburn Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21 USF vs. Louisiana Tech Potato Bowl Dec. 21 Miami (Ohio) vs. Air Force Puerto Rico Bowl Dec. 22 Central Michigan vs. Kennesaw State Cure Bowl Dec. 22 Memphis vs. Western Michigan Independence Bowl Dec. 22 UCF vs. Tulsa New Orleans Bowl Dec. 23 Liberty vs. Old Dominion Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23 UTSA vs. New Mexico Frisco Bowl Dec. 23 Kansas State vs. Nebraska Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 23 San Diego State vs. UCLA New Mexico Bowl Dec. 24 Cal vs. Colorado State Hawai’i Bowl Dec. 24 Fresno State vs. Hawai’i Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 26 Louisville vs. Iowa Fenway Bowl Dec. 26 Duke vs. East Carolina Mayo Bowl Dec. 26 Virginia Tech vs. Illinois 68 Ventures Bowl Dec. 26 Troy vs. Temple Cactus Bowl Dec. 26 Cincinnati vs. Wisconsin Military Bowl Dec. 26 Wake Forest vs. Navy Arizona Bowl Dec. 27 Toledo vs. UNLV Holiday Bowl Dec. 28 Utah vs. Clemson Birmingham Bowl Dec. 29 Western Kentucky vs. Army Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 29 Houston vs. Pitt Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 Texas Tech vs. Washington Gator Bowl Dec. 30 SMU vs. Alabama Music City Bowl Dec. 30 Florida vs. Minnesota ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 Michigan vs. Texas A&M Sun Bowl Dec. 31 Colorado vs. Virginia Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31 Arizona State vs. Tennessee Texas Bowl Dec. 31 TCU vs. Missouri Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 Penn State vs. Mississippi First Responder Bowl Jan. 2 Maryland vs. Arizona Liberty Bowl Jan. 2 West Virginia vs. South Carolina

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