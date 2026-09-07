College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 1: Notre Dame Remains Top Team
Week 1 is (almost) in the books and, thanks to our first look at teams across the country, we now have a better idea about who is tracking for a good season on the field and who may be quietly engaging a search firm to find a new head coach.
That’s reflected in Sports Illustrated’s latest bowl projections going into Labor Day, which includes several notable newcomers (hello, Colorado and UMass!) and plenty of intriguing matchups—from old FCS foes getting together in the Frisco Football Classic to an old Big Eight reunion in the similarly named Frisco Bowl.
Here’s our projection of the College Football Playoff and 35 bowl games for the 2026–27 season after Week 1.
College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 1
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- LSU
- Texas
- Oregon
- BYU
- Indiana
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Boise State
First Round
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 LSU
- No. 11 USC at No. 6 Texas
- No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oregon
- No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 BYU
Quarterfinals
- Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 LSU
- Peach Bowl: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Texas
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Oregon
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 BYU
Semifinals
- Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Texas
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Miami
National Championship
- At Las Vegas: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Miami
Bowl Projections After Week 1
Bowl Game
Date
Matchup
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 15
Arkansas State vs. Jacksonville State
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 15
James Madison vs. North Dakota State
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
UMass vs. FAU
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 18
NC State vs. Auburn
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 21
USF vs. Louisiana Tech
Potato Bowl
Dec. 21
Miami (Ohio) vs. Air Force
Puerto Rico Bowl
Dec. 22
Central Michigan vs. Kennesaw State
Cure Bowl
Dec. 22
Memphis vs. Western Michigan
Independence Bowl
Dec. 22
UCF vs. Tulsa
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Liberty vs. Old Dominion
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 23
UTSA vs. New Mexico
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Kansas State vs. Nebraska
Poinsettia Bowl
Dec. 23
San Diego State vs. UCLA
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 24
Cal vs. Colorado State
Hawai’i Bowl
Dec. 24
Fresno State vs. Hawai’i
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 26
Louisville vs. Iowa
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 26
Duke vs. East Carolina
Mayo Bowl
Dec. 26
Virginia Tech vs. Illinois
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
Troy vs. Temple
Cactus Bowl
Dec. 26
Cincinnati vs. Wisconsin
Military Bowl
Dec. 26
Wake Forest vs. Navy
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 27
Toledo vs. UNLV
Holiday Bowl
Dec. 28
Utah vs. Clemson
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Western Kentucky vs. Army
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 29
Houston vs. Pitt
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29
Texas Tech vs. Washington
Gator Bowl
Dec. 30
SMU vs. Alabama
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Florida vs. Minnesota
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Michigan vs. Texas A&M
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Colorado vs. Virginia
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Arizona State vs. Tennessee
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
TCU vs. Missouri
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2
Penn State vs. Mississippi
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 2
Maryland vs. Arizona
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
West Virginia vs. South Carolina
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Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.Follow bryandfischer