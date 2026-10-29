Bowl Projections For Virginia Tech Football After Week Eight Win Over Clemson

Virginia Tech beat Clemson 20–16 on Saturday night. By Monday morning, three of the five national bowl projections I track had the Hokies in the same place: the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville on Dec. 30.

A week ago, the five boards had them in five different bowls.

Two moved them up. Two held. The fifth traded Charlotte back for El Paso. Nobody moved them down.

Tech (6–2, 3–2 ACC) is bowl-eligible in coach James Franklin’s first season, a year after going 3–9, and has its first win over Clemson since 2007.

Where the board sits

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports made the biggest jump, from the Pinstripe Bowl to the Gator Bowl against South Carolina. That one comes with a storyline: Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, Frank Beamer’s son, against his father’s old program.

Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports had Tech in the Sun Bowl and Clemson in the Gator Bowl a week ago. He swapped them. The Hokies now get Florida in Jacksonville, and the Tigers get Arizona in El Paso.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, the only one who had Tech in Jacksonville a week ago, kept the Hokies there and traded LSU for Tennessee as the opponent.

Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer still has them in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 29, now against Houston. He’s the only one of the five who doesn’t have SMU there.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura is the holdout. He moved Tech from the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte back to the Sun Bowl in El Paso on Dec. 31, against Arizona.

Schlabach, Crawford, and Lassan fill the ACC’s three best non-Playoff bowls the same way: SMU in the Pop-Tarts, Virginia Tech in the Gator and Wake Forest in the Holiday. All five boards have Miami in the Playoff.

That also takes Tech out of the matchup that hung over last week’s board: Franklin against Penn State, which fired him in October 2025. A week ago, three boards had the Nittany Lions in Charlotte, and Bonagura had them there against the Hokies. Penn State was idle Saturday, but at 3–4 with four straight losses, it needs three wins in its last five to qualify. Only Bonagura, against Duke in Charlotte, and Fischer, in the Cactus Bowl against Kansas State, still have it in a bowl.

What Saturday actually told us

Tech won with the least offense it has managed all season. Clemson held the Hokies to 234 yards and 70 rushing yards on 37 carries, sacked Ethan Grunkemeyer six times, and outgained them 146–13 in the third quarter to take a 16–10 lead into the fourth.

John Love’s 47-yard field goal made it 16–13. Then Grunkemeyer led an 11-play, 69-yard drive, helped by two Clemson pass interference penalties and a personal foul. Facing fourth-and-1 at the Clemson 5, Franklin passed on the tying kick.

“It did enter my mind to kick the field goal,” Franklin said.

Grunkemeyer faked the handoff and found tight end Luke Reynolds unguarded in the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown with 1:44 left. Reynolds finished with seven catches for 44 yards and both Tech touchdowns.

The defense did the rest: 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and a Clemson offense that went 3-of-14 on third down. The Tigers’ last chance ended when a 26-yard catch by Bryant Wesco Jr. was overturned on replay. On fourth-and-9, Mylachi Williams sacked Tait Reynolds.

And yes, the second half happened again. Clemson won it 13–10, the fourth straight week Tech has lost the second half after Pitt, Cal and Georgia Tech. The bigger worry going into the bye is protection. Grunkemeyer has been sacked 14 times in his last three games.

Miami stayed No. 1 at 7–0. Wake Forest (No. 14) and SMU (No. 19) are both 6–1 and 4–1 in the ACC, the only league teams besides Miami with a better conference record than Tech.

Record prediction: 8–4

Saturday banked the road win I’d been counting on. Stanford on Nov. 14 and Virginia on Nov. 28, both at Lane Stadium, get Tech to eight. ESPN’s FPI favors the Hokies in exactly those two of their last four, though Virginia, at 57.1%, is closer than I’d like.

A ninth would have to come at No. 19 SMU on Friday, Nov. 6 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), or at No. 1 Miami on Nov. 21. FPI gives Tech a 28% chance in Dallas. I’m not taking it yet. A team that has lost four straight second halves and given up 14 sacks in three games gets one bye week to fix both.

My bowl projection: Gator Bowl

The pick moves to Jacksonville. My record prediction didn’t change. What 8–4 buys did.

Last week I wrote that beating Clemson would give Tech the better claim to the Sun Bowl seat. It did more than that. With Miami in the Playoff, the ACC’s top tier has three seats, and only SMU and Wake Forest have a better ACC record than the Hokies. Those are the two the agreeing boards send to Orlando and San Diego. An 8–4 Tech would finish 5–4 in the league, with the Clemson win in hand and the shortest trip to the seat that’s left.

It isn’t locked. Louisville is level with Tech at 3–2 in the ACC, and Bonagura already has the Cardinals in the Holiday Bowl.

The pick: Gator Bowl, Dec. 30. Ceiling at 9–3 is the Pop-Tarts, where a win in Dallas would give Tech the head-to-head over the team four boards have there. Floor at 7–5 is the Pinstripe or the Sun.

The CFP committee releases its first rankings Tuesday, Nov. 3. Three days later, Tech plays the team holding the Orlando seat on four of the five boards. On Saturday, the Hokies went on the road to play the team sitting in their seat. They came home with a better one.