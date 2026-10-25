Instant Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 20-16 Win Over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Virginia Tech football ventured to Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2012, defeating Clemson 20-16 and garnering its first victory against the Tigers since the 2007 season. The Hokies trailed 16-13 in the final frame, though a go-ahead touchdown to Luke Reynolds with 1:44 to go provided Tech with enough firepower to earn its sixth victory of 2026. Here are my three immediate takeaways from Saturday night's back-and-forth affair:

No. 1: Saturday was among Grunkemeyer's weakest games of the season, though the Hokies found a way.

Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) passes a ball despite pressure from Clemson defensive tackle Champ Thompson (29) and defensive end Jahiem Lawson (15) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grunkemeyer absorbed a season-high six sacks and threw for only 79 first-half yards. Midway through the third quarter, Virginia Tech's runs went for only 1.6 yards per carry. Yet, Virginia Tech found a way to win.

Grunkemeyer's 156-yard total was his second-lowest single-game yardage in the 2026 season. His previous low came against Boston College, where he totaled 147 passing yards amid a nor'easter in a 21-14 win Sept. 26.

The Hokies did not trail until the middle of the third quarter when Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds — a true freshman — punched in a rushing touchdown from 16 yards out. Reynolds only accrued 74 yards through the first two-and-a-half yards, though Virginia Tech's offense remained stuck in proverbial quicksand.

Per Tech Sideline's Andy Bitter, Virginia Tech's been outscored 41-10 in the third quarter of ACC games. Clemson outgained the Hokies 288-234. Virginia Tech found itself in quicksand, losing 2.3 yards per play in the third quarter — until a 27-yard screen pass from Grunkemeyer to Que'Sean Brown that rounded off the third quarter.

#Hokies have been outscored 41-10 in the third quarter in ACC play this season. — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) October 25, 2026

No. 2: The third quarter was Tech's downfall as it has been so often this season, and the secondary was solid outside of said frame.

Clemson logged two passes that went for 20-plus yards, though Virginia Tech's defense held Tait Reynolds to 153 yards. Tait Reynolds compiled 63 rushing yards on 18 carries, while Clemson pulled ahead in the second half thanks to three field goals. Its only touchdown came on a 16-yard Tait Reynolds rushing touchdown — his first at Clemson.

It was not the sort of 300-yard day that the Hokies' defense has been prone to giving up through the air, though the third quarter was undeniably Tech's poorest on defense. Virginia Tech ran five times for nine years, while Clemson totaled nearly five yards a carry on 13 totes. Reynolds was also an unblemished 7-for-7 for 83 yards. Three of Clemson's seven first downs in the third quarter came via penalty. Virginia Tech conceded 7.3 yards per play to the Tigers in the third quarter, while it cobbled together only 1.85 yards/play in the same frame.

Clemson collected three straight completions for 32 yards in their last-gasp drive, but Virginia Tech's secondary ultimately held strong, producing one of its stronger efforts of the season.

No. 3: A porous offensive line hindered the Hokies.

In the opening quarter, Grunkemeyer couldn't string together much, going 4-for-7 for 17 yards and a long of eight. He was sacked twice in the opening frame, the latter stop coming on third-and-goal.

Virginia Tech's offense cobbled enough together to generate a field goal opportunity, which fifth-year kicker John Love nailed from 37 yards out. Grunkemeyer still took four first-half sacks, while the Hokies cobbled only 48 rushing yards on 21 totes — only a 2.3 yards-per-carry average. Disregarding sacks, the Hokies rushed 17 times for 66 yards in the first half, a 3.88 ypc average.

Clemson hindered both of Virginia Tech's top two backs, sophomore Jeffrey Overton Jr. and fifth-year Marcellous Hawkins. Overton rushed six times in the first half for only 16 yards. Hawkins, meanwhile, made four runs that went for six net yards. The two finished with 26 and 12 yards (16 total carries between the two), respectively, while Grunkemeyer was sacked six times.

Those offensive inconsistencies wormed their way into the second half, where Virginia Tech's running efforts dipped as low as 1.5 yards per rush. The Hokies finished with 37 carries for 70 net yards (1.9ypc).

Virginia Tech has a bye week before it travels to play No. 23 SMU in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.