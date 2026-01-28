Way Too Early Win-Loss Record Projection For Virginia Tech Following ACC Schedule Release

The 2026 Virginia Tech football schedule was unveiled last night, I am here to break it down and give a prediction on how the 2026 season will go for the Hokies.

Week One: vs VMI

This one doesn't need much explaining. VMI is going to have a new head coach after Virginia Tech hired their previous one as an off-field analyst.

Final Score: VT 52, VMI 6 (1-0, 0-0)

Week Two: vs Old Dominion

Old Dominion has been a monkey on the back of Virginia Tech for the better part of the last decade, winning three seperate times against the Hokies. Virginia Tech and James Franklin are aware of the importance of winning this game.

Final Score: VT 38, ODU 13 (2-0, 0-0)

Week Three: @ Maryland

Virginia Tech will be searching for it's first win against a power conference opponent not in the ACC since 2017. Maryland's coach is on the hot seat and they had some trouble in the transfer portal. Virginia Tech shouldn't have much trouble with the Terapins

Final Score: VT 31, Maryland 20 (3-0, 0-0)

Week Four: @ Boston College

At 3-0, Virginia Tech should now be ranked. Boston College is coming off of a struggle of a season and they were outside of the top 60 transfer portal classes. Bil O'Brian is on the hot seat in Chestnut Hill, and Virginia Tech could be the final nail in the coffin for his tenure.

Final Score: VT 37, BC 16 (4-0, 1-0 ACC)

Week Five: vs Pittsburgh

I'm higher than most on Pitt this season. I think this game could very well be a ranked matchup in James Franklin's first major home game. It'll be a tight-fought game throughout the whole thing, and I think Virginia Tech will come out in front.

Final Score: VT 24, Pitt 20 (5-0, 2-0)

Week Six: @ California

Cal was a solid team in 2025 and they bring back a lot of talent along with adding talent through the transfer portal, landing a top 20 class. This wil be a difficult and hard-fought game the whole way through, but Virginia Tech will win another one-score game.

Final Score: VT 31, Cal 24 (6-0, 3-0)

Week Seven: vs Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech suffers its first loss after their best start since 2005. Georgia Tech is led by one of the league's top coaches and they brought in a few key additions in the transfer portal.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 28, VT 24 (6-1, 3-1)

Week Eight: @ Clemson

Clemson has slowly faded under Dabo Sweeney in the transfer portal era, and I don't think that this year will change that. I don't think that Sweeney will be the Head Coach come October 24th.

Final Score: VT 24, Clemson 14 (7-1, 4-1)

Week Ten: @ SMU

SMU is an early favorite to win the ACC, and Virginia Tech will have to travel down to Dallas to play them. I think the Hokies will be able to keep themselves in this game, but the Mustangs pull away late.

Final Score: SMU 31, VT 17 (7-2, 4-2)

Week 11: vs Stanford

Stanford had trouble in the portal with their new coach, bringing in just six new players. They haven't had sustained success in nearly a decade now, and I don't think that they'll put up much of a fight.

Final Score: VT 45, Stanford 17 (8-2, 5-2)

Week 12: @ Miami

Virginia Tech wants revenge on Miami badly. Just two years ago, the detrimental hail mary fully derailed Virginia Tech's season, and a lot of these players were there for it. Virginia Tech will travel to Coral Gables and win an overtime shootout.

Final Score: VT 45, Miami 43 (9-2, 6-2)

Week 13: vs Virginia

Much like Miami, these players want revenge on the beat down that they received against Virginia to close the season. Virginia may keep it close early, but Virginia Tech will pull away late and win comfortably.

Final Score: VT 35, UVA 17 (10-2, 7-2)

Final Record: 10-2 (6-2)

At 6-2 in the conference, Virginia Tech will likely not make it to the ACC Championship game unless there is chaos similar to last year's. With that, they will have three ranked wins with both losses coming to ranked teams.

After their win against Virginia, I have them moving up to 10th in the nation. That typically entails a playoff spot, which I think the Hokies will earn in year one.

