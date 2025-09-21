Breaking Down Bob Chesney as the Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
The search for Virginia Tech football's next head coach is on. After Brent Pry was fired following the Hokies' Week 3 loss to Old Dominion, several candidates have been immediately floated out as possible options for Virginia Tech's vacant slot in 2026. James Madison's head whistle, Bob Chesney, is one of the names.
Chesney's History:
Chesney has 16 years of experience as the head whistle in the collegiate scene. In 2010, he took over as the head coach for Division III Salve Regina University, which had not tallied a winning season at the time since 2000. In a trio of campaigns at the helm of the Seahawks, Chesney tallied a winning record in all three.
Following his stint in Newport, RI, Chesney moved to Division II Assumption, where he tallied five winning seasons in as many years. In his final three years, he led the team to a pair of 11-2 seasons and in 2017, the Greyhounds made it to the Division II quarterfinal before falling to Indiana University of Pennsylvania, 27-22.
After that, Chesney took the step up to DIvision I football, moving over to the Patriot League to coach Holy Cross. Save for his first year, a 5-6 campaign, Chesney tallied a winning record every other year and the Crusaders made the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs four times, making it as far as the tournament quarterfinals in 2022.
And then Chesney moved to his current stop: the James Madison Dukes of the Sun Belt. In his opening year, the Dukes notched a 9-4 record and captured their bowl game, defeating Western Kentucky, 27-17 in the 2024 Boca Raton Bowl. Through a trio of games this season, James Madison is 2-1, having defeated Weber State and Liberty and losing to Louisville.
In 16 seasons as head whistle, Chesney has compiled a 122-51 (70.5%) all-time winning mark and has finished below .500 only once (2018, Holy Cross). Under his tenure, Assumption won the Northeast 10 championships in 2015 and 2017, while Holy Cross claimed the Patriot League title five straight years, spanning from 2019 to 2023.
Pluses:
Chesney brings with him a proven track record of success, particularly at the lower levels of college football where he has consistently elevated programs and built competitive rosters. His resume shows an ability to maximize talent and produce results, qualities that make him an intriguing hire. However, that track record doesn’t include anything in the Power Four, leading me to my next point...
Minuses:
Chesey’s biggest drawback lies in his lack of head coaching experience at the Power Four level. While his track record in the Sun Belt and prior stops has been exemplary, moving from a Group of Five program to the ACC represents a significant leap in competition. The week-to-week grind of facing established programs with deeper rosters, higher-caliber athletes, and greater resources is a challenge unlike anything he’s encountered before.
Is he a realistic option?
College football analyst Adam Breneman listed Chesney as one of his "others to watch" apart from his hot list. I'd venture a guess Chesney is around the No. 6 to No. 10 range, as well, when it comes to where he'd sit on the Hokies' big board. Whether that comes to fruition is yet to be determined. Chesney is in only his second season in Harrisonburg, but has a proven track record at every stop he's coached at. Only time will tell, however.