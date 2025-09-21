Breaking Down Bob Chesney as the Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach

My hot list for the Virginia Tech head coach job (in order):



1. Alex Golesh, USF

2. Ryan Silverfield, Memphis

3. Jon Sumrall, Tulane

4. Will Stein, Oregon OC

5. Jamey Chadwell, Liberty



Others to watch:



- Jedd Fisch, Washington

- G.J. Kinne, Texas State

- Bob Chesney, JMU

-…