Virginia Tech's Initial Availability Report vs. No. 17 Virginia: Who's In, Out and Unknown?
Virginia Tech football has now released its initial player availability report to the ACC for its Week 14 bout against No. 17 Virginia. 20 Hokies were listed as out on the report and four were designated as questionable. Here's the full list, with the full report included below:
Probable:
[No Virginia Tech players were listed as probable this week.]
Questionable:
- No. 0 - Ayden Greene - Wide Receiver
- No. 21 - Joseph Reddish - Cornerback
- No. 27 - Marcellous Hawkins - Running Back
- No. 29 - Jahmari DeLoatch - Cornerback
Out:
- No. 0 - Quentin Reddish - Safety
- No. 4 - Jeremiah Coney - Running Back
- No. 5 - Joshua Clarke - Cornerback
- No. 6 - Keylen "Brodie" Adams - Wide Receiver
- No. 7 - Chanz Wiggins - Wide Receiver
- No. 12 - Gabe Williams - Linebacker
- No. 17 - Caleb Brown - Cornerback
- No. 23 - Tyler Mason - Running Back
- No. 24 - Braydon Bennett - Running Back
- No. 35 - John Buetow - Running Back
- No. 35 - Jordan "Jojo" Crim - Cornerback
- No. 52 - Sherrod Henderson - Defensive Lineman
- No. 55 - Gerard Johnson - Defensive Lineman
- No. 57 - James Jennette - Defensive Lineman
- No. 63 - Jaden Muskrat - Offensive Lineman
- No. 66 - Montavious Cunningham - Offensive Lineman
- No. 77 - Brody Meadows - Offensive Lineman
- No. 80 - L.J. Booker - Wide Receiver
- No. 86 - Joseph Hobbs - Wide Receiver
- No. 90 - Andrew Hanchuk - Defensive Lineman
The Thursday report contains 20 Hokies, six up from last week's report.
Reddish continues to be unavailable; he started the season as one of the team's starting safeties. Adams and Wiggins also continue to deal with long-term injuries; neither has seen the field this campaign. Cunningham's designation also takes him out for the sixth straight contest.
For the fourth straight time, cornerback Jordan "Jojo" Crim was listed as "out" on the report. Prior to the pair of absences, the 6-foot-0, 171-pound true freshman had played in six of the first eight games, negating his redshirt.
The two most glaring additions to the list? Wideout Ayden Greene and running back Marcellous Hawkins, perhaps the two most valuable skill players for the Hokies at the present moment. Greene leads the team in receiving yards, while Hawkins has paced the team in rushing yards. If either or both are downgraded to "out" ahead of the Saturday clash with the Cavaliers, Virginia Tech's already-slim chances of victory take a significant hit.
Tailback Jeffrey Overton Jr. is not present on the availability report for the third straight contest after logging 69 rushing yards on eight carries, including his first collegiate touchdown on a 38-yard outside run house call. In addition, nickelback Isaiah Cash is not present on the availability report, either.
Two further player availability reports will follow: a second report will come tomorrow, then the third and final report will arrive two hours before kickoff. Virginia Tech football will take on Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. ET; the contest will be available for viewing on ESPN.