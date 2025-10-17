Breaking Down Gus Malzahn As The Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
With Brent Pry’s tenure coming to an abrupt end, Virginia Tech finds itself at a familiar crossroads, searching for a head coach who can restore stability, excitement and competitiveness to a once-proud program. One potential option is Gus Malzahn.
Currently Florida State's offensive coordinator, Malzahn is a winner at multiple levels of college football. He possesses SEC pedigree, a history of quarterback development, and the kind of experience that could immediately bring credibility back to Blacksburg. But as with any coaching candidate, the fit depends on far more than resume lines.
Malzahn's History:
Malzahn’s career has been defined by adaptability and results. His rise began at the high school level in Arkansas;
He quickly transitioned to college football, serving as the offensive coordinator for Arkansas and Tulsa before taking the same role at Auburn in 2009.
There, his reputation kicked into high gear. Malzahn’s innovative spread attack helped the Tigers win the 2010 national championship with Cam Newton at quarterback. When he returned to Auburn as head coach in 2013, he nearly replicated the feat, leading the Tigers to the 2014 BCS National Championship Game in his first season, where they fell to Florida State.
Across eight seasons at Auburn, Malzahn went 68–35, averaging more than eight wins per year while competing in the SEC.
Pluses
For Virginia Tech, Malzahn represents both a stylistic shift and a philosophical return. His offensive creativity could provide the spark the Hokies have lacked in recent seasons. Under Pry, Tech’s offense often felt rigid and predictable, struggling to stretch the field or generate explosive plays. Malzahn’s tempo-based system emphasizes pace, misdirection and execution — traits that could make the Hokies far more dangerous against ACC defenses.
Just as importantly, Malzahn’s experience as a program-builder aligns with what Tech needs most. At Auburn, he navigated heavy scrutiny, high expectations and relentless recruiting battles — experience that would serve him well in the ACC. Recruiting-wise, Malzahn’s reach extends deep into the Southeast. His ties to Florida and Georgia could open new recruiting pipelines, supplementing Tech’s traditional footprint in Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic.
Minuses:
Of course, no hire is without questions. Malzahn’s Auburn tenure ended because the program felt it had plateaued — good, but not elite. Despite regular top-25 finishes, his offenses sometimes stalled against disciplined defenses, and critics argued his play-calling became predictable over time.
Another factor is fit. Virginia Tech’s culture at its zenith emphasized player development, defensive discipline and community engagement, traits that Malzahn largely embodies but has appeared to approach in a quieter, less public-facing manner. He’s not a media personality or a salesman coach; his strengths lie in preparation and structure. Whether that energizes the fan base the way Justin Fuente initially did, or whether Tech’s administration prefers a younger, more modern brand-builder, remains to be seen.
He may not be the boldest hire — but he could be a smart one.
Virginia Tech football resumes its season in one week with a Week 9 clash against California on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be available for viewing on ESPN.