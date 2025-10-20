Breaking Down Jay Norvell as the Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
Now that Colorado State has dismissed Jay Norvell after a dissapointing start to its 2025 season, Norvell joins a long list of coaches that could be next in line to lead the Hokies. Norvell is a veteran college football coach with a deep offensive background. He brings decades of experiences that could be valuable for Virginia Tech if it decides to hire him.
Background/Resume:
Despite being an offensive coach his entire career, Norvell played defensive back for the Iowa Hawkeyes before joining the NFL playing two seasons as a professional.
Following his playing days, Norvell began his coaching caeer as a graduate assistant at Iowa. He then has made stops at schools like, Northern Iowa, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Nebraska, UCLA, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona State, Nevada and just recently Colordao State. He briefly spent time in the NFL, serving as the wide reciever coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 1998 to 2001 and as the tight end coach for the Oakland Raiders from 2002 to 2003.
Norvell began his head coaching career in 2017 at Nevada. After a rough first season, Nevade made a bowl game in every year that Norvell was there. Then in 2022, Norvell moved on to coach at Colordao State. Once again, Norvell's team struggled in his first season coaching the Rams, but he saw the most success last year when his team went 8-5. Six of those wins came in conference play.
Pluses:
- Strong Offensive Pedigree: In 2020, when Norvell was at Nevada, they had one of the best offenses in the country led by its quarterback Carson Strong. Strong led the Mountain West in passing yards (2,858), touchdowns (27) and completion percentage (70.1%). Prior to being a head coach he spent time as offensive coordinator at Nebraska, UCLA and Oklahoma. In his first season at Oklahoma, the Sooners were first in the country in points per game at 51.1. In every year that he was at Oklahoma, he led one of the better offenses in the country.
- Plenty of Head Coaching Experience: Norvell is one of the more experienced head coaches that Virginia Tech has looked at. While his time at Colorado State was not the most impressive outside of 2024, he has still found a lot of success when he was at Nevada. For a program like Virginia Tech, finding someone with plenty of running a program could be beneficial.
- Player Development: Norvell has proven to be able to mold players not only into great college players, but also into successful NFL stars. For example, when Norvell was at Oklahoma, he coached Sterling Shepard who was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff in 2014. He has also coached multiple great running backs. He developed backs like Demarco Murray and Samaje Perine who both have had successful NFL careers.
Minuses:
- Recent Performance Concerns: Norvell’s tenure at Colorado State was disappointing. His overall record there was 18-26, and his conference record stood at 13-13. This season, the Rams started off 2-5 before his dismissal. Virginia Tech might look at his struggles at a smaller school like Colorado State and be hesitant to move him up to a Power Four conference like the ACC.
- Age & Timeline Concerns: Born in 1963, Norvell is currently 62 years old. For a school likely seeking a long-term deal with a coach, Virginia Tech might prefer a younger coach who can be here for the next decade. Also, following his struggles at Colorado State could suggest that his best years are behind him.
- No Power Four Head Coaching Experience: Norvell is an experienced head coach, but never had a power conference like the ACC. He does understand the environment that big market schools like Oklahoma brings, but he has never had the pressure of leading a large school. Virginia Tech operates in a high pressure environment with increased media attention, high fan expectations and greater financial stakes. Norvell’s ability to navigate these situations remains unproven.
Is he a realistic option?
Norvell's experience in rebuilding programs and his offensive mind makes him a candidate worth considering for Virginia Tech. However, his recent struggles at Colordao State will raise concerns on his ability to succeed at a Power Four school. Virginia Tech will have to really consider if Norvell's best days are behind him, or is he able to have the success that he did at Nevada.