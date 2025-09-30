Breaking Down Philip Montgomery as the Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
The Hokies are on their first win-streak since last October.
When Brent Pry was relieved of his duties, Philip Montgomery was given an almost impossible task. Amidst a defeated fan base, a gloomy locker room, and a plethora of questions, Montgomery has navigated this team to their first one-score victory since 2022.
Montgomery has the Hokies rallying and will be tested in the coming weeks. If he can navigate a chaotic environment like the ACC, it's only a matter of time before he becomes a legit candidate for the future. So that begs the question: What would a Philip Montgomery-led team look like beyond 2025?
A QB Whisperer
Montgomery started his collegiate coaching career at Houston as a quarterbacks and running backs coach.
He departed the program in 2008, but left behind one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football history. In his final year with the Cougars, he opened the door for Case Keenum to take over. He let a freshman Keenum slowly develop behind a strong rushing attack. Montgomery slowly developed Keenum into the general of Houston's offense. Any Cougar fan knows what Keenum became after that 2007, but what was next for Montgomery?
Montgomery was hired as the co-offensive coordinator for Baylor. He planted the seed for a collegiate superstar in Houston, but no one could've guessed who was up next for the Bears. Some know him as one of the biggest what-ifs in NFL history and a popular media figure. However, most remember him as one of the most iconic talents that ever graced the gridiron.
Monty's Masterpiece
From start to finish, Montgomery helped make Robert Griffin III into the best quarterback in the country. Griffin's freshman campaign brought immense hope for Baylor. He flashed his arm strength and mobility around the field, but looked nowhere close to his ceiling. A challenging schedule, combined with a young roster, resulted in a 4-8 campaign for the Bears. The potential Montgomery had as a quarterback for the future was evident. An unlucky start to the 2009 season resulted in Griffin being sidelined for the year. When 2010 rolled around, though, the floodgates opened for an offensive brigade that few programs ever experience.
In his junior season, Griffin finished with over 4,000 total yards and 30 touchdowns. Two 4-8 campaigns turned into bowl eligibility in 2010. The offense operated around Griffin, and the player Montgomery developed him to be. In a conference full of stars, Griffin began shining brighter than most. His senior campaign, though, saw him and the offense go supernova.
Griffin's 2011 Heisman campaign remains one that people look back on with awe. Take away his ability to run, and he still has a stat line most work their entire lives to accomplish. 4,293 yards and 37 touchdowns on 72% efficiency made the Bears one of the most prolific passing attacks in the country. With his 699 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on top of a 10-3 campaign, the Heisman race was a cake walk for Montgomery's golden child.
A Shaky Tenure in Tulsa
The continued success of Baylor's offense landed Montgomery his first head coaching gig with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. His tenure was filled with ups and downs. He was brought in as a quarterback guru and was expected to turn Tulsa into an AAC powerhouse. Through his first two years, you'd think he succeeded in doing that.
His first year calling plays resulted in 6,596 yards of offense. However, their defense couldn't withstand that same success. Plenty of offense was a result of countering opposing scores. They finished with a 7-6 record, giving Montgomery his first bowl game as a head coach against none other than Virginia Tech. After dropping the Independence Bowl, Tulsa regrouped for a strong 2016 campaign. Offensive stats went down because they weren't on the field as much. More wins came in, and they improved to 10-3. A Miami Beach Bowl victory cemented Montgomery as the coach of the future. Unfortunately, that would be the peak of his tenure.
2020 and 2021 showed promise after a string of forgettable campaigns, but Tulsa eventually parted ways with Montgomery in 2022 after failing to live up to the high-octane offensive standards he set in the early to mid-2010s.
Does Monty Fit the Bill?
Based on Montgomery's resume and his current sample size as interim head coach, it's unfair to truly gauge if he's fit for the job.
He has plenty of experience and has produced prolific offenses. The major downside to his candidacy is that none of his successes is recent. He wasn't a coaching candidate for any other school beforehand because of his underwhelming tenure with Tulsa. All of his major successes were as a coordinator. It wouldn't be out of the ordinary if Montgomery stayed in Blacksburg if he salvages the 2025 season. However, there are too many ifs in that equation for it to be a safe bet.
The Hokies seem ready to move forward with a different vision. Hiring Montgomery wouldn't communicate that message to fans, no matter how good the team looks down the stretch. He's a safer candidate compared to some of the coordinators in the hiring pool. The lack of flare and upside to his hiring, or more so promotion, could significantly hold him back from contention.