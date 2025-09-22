Breaking Down Ryan Silverfield as the Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
It has now been over a week since the firing of Brent Pry, and the Hokies' quest for their new head coach continues. Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield has been a prominent name in the mix of discussions for Tech's new mastermind. In Week 4, Silverfield defended his home turf in a victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, only intensifying his name in coaching vacancy positions.
Silverfield's Background:
Silverfield possesses over a quarter-century of experience in the college football scene, with his first collegiate coaching job coming from within the Commonwealth state, Hampden-Sydney College. Silverfield was a part of the staff while attending the college, working on both sides of the ball during his tenure. Before graduating and leaving the coaching staff in 2003.
From there, Silverfield focused on the offensive side of the ball, landing a job as quarterback coach with the Jacksonville Dolphins for a season, before staying in the state and joining the staff of Central Florida. This two-year stint, ending in 2007, saw the Knights post a 10-4 record.
This season propelled Silverfield into one of his two NFL coaching tenures, this one after the 2007 season, with the Minnesota Vikings. Silverfield spent the next six seasons in Minnesota, working with both the defensive and offensive lines. During this time, the Vikings were contending for the Super Bowl, venturing to the NFC Championship game in the 2009-10 season.
When Silverfield was ready to head back to the NCAA, he moved around quickly from Toledo in 2014 to Arizona State in 2015. Before the end of the 2015 season, Silverfield found himself back in the NFL, with Minnesota's divisional foe, the Detroit Lions.
After the 2015 season, Silverfield found his home with Memphis, taking over head coach duties in 2019. In his first season at the helm, Silverfield set a school record for wins, with a 12-2 record, and has never posted a record below .500.
Pluses:
Silverfield has had multi-tier experience working with both sides of the ball, giving him great expertise to lead a squad at the Power Four level. With the season Memphis is looking to have under Silverfield this year, it might finally be the year that he branches out and takes over a new program. He's no doubt proven himself at Memphis over the last half-decade, but can he take that next step?
Minuses:
My last point bears a big question in this category: a lack of Power Four coaching experience. Yet, Silverfield has over seven seasons on the sideline with NFL rosters. There's a big question mark on whether he would be able to take over a top-tier school and find the same success that he has seen in Memphis. And if he does, will it come early? And if not, how much time will it take?
Is Silverfield a Realistic Option?
After this seaso, Silverfield should be looking on the shortlist for several Power 4 coaching jobs. However, there are a pair of concerns that can make him a worrying option on Tech's radar: first, his inexperience at the Power Four level. Second, depending on how well the Tigers do in 2025, Silverfield could ultimately look beyond the Hokies for his coaching job.