Breaking Down Shannon Dawson as the Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
Miami's offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, Shannon Dawson, is an intriguing potential candidate to be the next head coach of Virginia Tech. His offenses have been putting up video game-like numbers the last couple of seasons, which has propelled him to be one of the top names for Virginia Tech to consider. With Virginia Tech parting ways with Brent Pry, the program could be looking for a new direction, and Dawson's offensive mind could be it.
Background/Resume:
Dawson has been the offensive coordinator for Miami since 2023. In the two and a half seasons he has been with the Hurricanes, they have had one of the most explosive offenses in all of college football. During that time, Miami's offense has averaged over 37 points per game and 473 yards of total offense a game.
Before that, he was at Houston, serving as the tight ends coach, pass game coordinator, quarterback coach and offensive coordinator. When he was the offensive coordinator during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Cougars' offense was one of the best in the American Athletic Conference, averaging 36 points over those two seasons.
Pluses:
- Proven Offensive Success: He has been the playcaller for one of the best offenses in college football for the past couple of seasons. Last season, Miami was one of the best teams in the country in spite of its defense. The Hurricanes’ defense gave up over 30 points a game in the eight conference games. Miami’s offense, led by first overall pick Cam Ward, was able to carry its poor defense by being the best offense in the country in terms of points per game, at 43.9. Dawson’s offense was so dangerous a lot in part because of the talent of Ward, but he was also able to establish the run effectively, so defenses could not sell out against the pass.
- Ability to Develop Quarterbacks: Dawson has done a great job at developing young quarterbacks into Heisman contenders. Ward finished fourth in Heisman voting last season, and Dawson’s current quarterback, Carson Beck, is one of the betting favorites for the Heisman about halfway through this season. If the Hokies want to compete at a high level, they need elite quarterback play, and Dawson has proven he knows how to bring the best out of any quarterback.
- ACC Familiarity: Dawson is in his third season coaching in the ACC. He knows the challenges of the league, the level of competition and what it takes to win. That background will make it an easier transition if he were to be hired at Virginia Tech.
Minuses:
- No Head Coaching Experience: Although coaching in college football since 2002, Dawson has never been a head coach. Being able to oversee an entire program and manage a full staff of players and coaches is a lot of work that not everyone has the ability to do.
- Unproven on Defense: During his over two decades of coaching, Dawson has only spent time coaching on the offensive side of the ball. While this is not uncommon, it is still a mystery how he would be able to coach a defense. He would likely need to hire an experienced, well respected defensive mind to alleviate the pressure off of him.
- Short Tenures at Programs: Since his first coaching job in 2002 at Wingate, Dawson has spent time at 10 different universities. This could be a concern for Virginia Tech since they are looking for someone who will be in Blacksburg for a while. His short time at many universities could raise questions about that.
Is he a realistic option?
Dawson's name has gained traction over the past couple of seasons due to his explosive offenses and ability to develop quarterbacks. Those factors make him a very legitimate candidate for Virginia Tech.
The only big hurdle Virginia Tech would have to jump over is if they are willing to take a risk on someone who has never been a head coach. The university will be under a lot of pressure to win now, following the officially approved new athletic budget that was just past, and hiring a first time head coach might be too big a risk for the hiring committee.