Three-Star Athlete Tyrell Grant Commits To Virginia Tech

James Franklin and Virginia Tech continued their recruiting trail heater by adding Tyrell Grant to the class. Grant is an in-state three-star athlete.

BREAKING: 3⭐️ DB Tyrell Grant Jr. has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to Virginia Tech



The 6-1 190 athlete from Suffolk Va. originally pledged to the Orange on June 18



No. 32-ranked player in VA per @247Sports



Story: https://t.co/FPbgxyRUq1 pic.twitter.com/cAoBuctWNf — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) December 3, 2025

Grant - who stands at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds and hails from Suffolk, Virginia - committed to Virginia Tech as a flip from Syracuse, where he originally committed in June of this year, shortly after visiting.

Syracuse has been the top suitor and top offer for the three-star prospect ever since he was originally given the offer. He has been targetted as a quarterback by a few schools who run the triple option. His only visit according to 247 was to Syracuse.

Grant's maxpreps page is incomplete as it stands, with a few inconsistencies. What there is, though, are 18 games worth of data (which also appears incomplete) to look at. Over that 18 game stretch, grant has passed for nearly 3000 yardes with 31 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also has 80 reported carries (much less than he truly has, certainly) for a total of 391 yards at 4.9 yards per carry. He scored 10 touchdowns on the ground.

In one game that he posted on his twitter, Grant threw for 283 yards and six touchdowns of 20/26 passing along with five carries and 30 yards. Maxpreps reports similar numbers, but not the same ones. His stats are incomplete as it stands.

The Suffolk, Virginia native has a decent offer list, all things considered. He holds offers from Syracuse and Virginia Tech at the P4 level. He also has an offer from Army and Navy, along with a few FCS offers. Cornell is another offer that he has, which is interesting. I am fairly certain that Virginia Tech and Syracuse did not recruit him to play quarterback.

He comes from a solid program at Nansemond River, where the team went a combined 25-10 over the three reported seasons that he has played.

My best guess is that Grant was recruited and committed to Virginia Tech as a safety, as many athletes who play quarterback in high school do. He's a super talented athlete, and at the high school level, that almost always makes you a quarterback.

Regardless, James Franklin and his support staff landed a raw prospect and a very talented athlete in Grant. He has tremendous upside, which Virginia Tech has been able to do a lot with in the past. They will look to continue that trend with Grant.

