BREAKING: Virginia Tech LB Keli Lawson Enters Transfer Portal
Blacksburg, Vir — The winter transfer portal has now opened and players will be able to enter their name into the portal until it closes on the 28th of December. The most recent addition to that portal is Virginia Tech linebacker Keli Lawson.
Lawson originally came to Blacksburg as a wide receiver. He saw little time in his first year, when he eventually made the move to linebacker. Lawson is every bit of his 6-foot-6, 220 pound frame, hence why the move to linebacker made sense. He would see more time in his first full year as a linebacker during the 2022 season. He finished that year with 23 total tackles, a pass deflection, a sack, and an interception-touchdown.
The year after, 2023, he led the team in tackles with 80. He also recorded 7 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. However, Lawson did not see as much action in 2024, largely in part to an injury that kept Lawson battling until the last week of the season. He recorded just 40 tackles, 20 of which were solo, 4 pass deflections, and one high-flying interception against Georgia Tech. His spot in the two-deep depth chart did vary after he came back from the injury.
Lawson’s time in Blacksburg will always be bittersweet. He was an All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2023, and all signs pointed to a breakout year in 2024 for Lawson, but injuries spoiled those hopes.
The linebacker from Stephens City, Virginia, can withdrawal from the portal or transfer to another school without any penalty.
Per our findings, Lawson will be the seventh Hokie to enter the transfer portal, following Malachi Madison, Ishmael Findlayter, Khurtiss Perry, Jordan Tapscott, Jackson Sigler, and Lance Williams.
